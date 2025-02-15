<i>Maalik</i>: Rajkummar Rao's Gangster Drama To Release On This Date

Rajkummar Rao starrer action entertainer Maalik is set to hit the theatres on June 20, 2025.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, Tips Films shared the announcement with the caption, "Poore pradesh aur desh pe RAJ karne aa rahe hain MAALIK! @rajkummar_rao in and as #Maalik In cinemas, on 20th June, 2025."



The film stars Rajkummar Rao as Maalik, transforming into a ruthless gangster with a striking new intensity.

Directed by Pulkit, known for his work in the thriller and drama genre, Maalik is currently in post-production.

On August 31, 2024, the actor announced his project. Sharing his look from the film, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and wrote, "#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!"



In the poster, Rajkummar can be seen in a rowdy avatar with a gun in his hand. After his last character, Vicky in Stree 2, this is a versatile change in a completely different genre.

The poster read, "Paeda nahi huye toh kya, ban toh sakte hai (What if we aren't born that way but we can become)."

Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. It will be released theatrically on June 20, 2025.

Rajkummar Rao's last release Stree 2, with Shraddha Kapoor, was a roaring box office success. The film also had Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

