Filmfare Awards 2023: Winners Alia Bhatt And Rajkummar Rao At Their 'Wonderful Evening'

Filmfare Awards 2023: Rajkummar Rao with Alia Bhatt (courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar Rao won the Best Actor Award at Filmfare 2023 for his role in Badhaai Do. The film, directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, also won the Best Film (Critics) Award. Now, the actor has written a note about the “wonderful evening.” He also congratulated Alia Bhatt for her “big win”. She won the Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sharing a picture of himself and Alia posing with the coveted trophies, Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Such a wonderful evening it was. So many deserving people got the awards. Was truly happy to see #Vadh winning some important awards and #Badhaai to Alia Bhatt for her big win. Truly deserving. @filmfare.” Replying to the post, Alia Bhatt dropped red hearts. Aparshakti Khurana and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor followed suit. Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga dropped a black heart under the post.

Rajkummar Rao's wife, actress Patralekhaa also wrote a heartwarming note on Instagram. She gave a shout-out to Rajkummar's dedication to the role in Badhaai Do. In her note, she said, “Raj, what a win for such an important film. You always knew that this one was special. I still remember you were so moved and you were still weeping after performing the scene where you come out to your family and mother. When you wore those glasses in the movie it was a moment where time stood still... Acceptance of oneself !!” The note was attached to a set of three pictures featuring the actor. The opening frame is a snapshot of Rajkummar Rao's character in the film. Next, the actor is flashing his wide smile with the lady in black. Rajkummar Rao, in his reply, wrote, “It's all you my love.” He has added a bunch of red hearts. Actress Bhumi Pednekar added, “You are his light, Patralekhaa.” Bhumi played the role of Rajkummar Rao's wife in the film. Actress Huma Qureshi dropped red hearts in the comments.

Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor.