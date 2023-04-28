Filmfare Awards 2023: Patralekhaa's Note On Husband Rajkummar Rao's Win Is Too Adorable To Miss

Patralekhaa shared this image. (courtesy: patralekhaa)

The 68th Filmfare Awards night saw the extremely versatile actor Rajkummar Rao, bring home the most coveted trophy, Best Actor in a Leading Role, for his film Badhaai Do. As the team continues in their revelry, the actor's wife Patralekhaa wrote a beautiful note to celebrate her husband's win. Patralekhaa shared some images, the first a still from the movie Badhaai Do and others of Rajkkumar posing with the lady in black. Sharing the images, Patralekhaa wrote in an extended post, " Raj, what a win for such an important film. You always knew that this one was special. I still remember you were so moved and you were still weeping after performing the scene where you come out to your family and mother..... And now you walk out with a Filmfare award for best actor that too in the Popular category. Bhadhai lo."

Reacting to the heartfelt post, her husband Rajkummar Rao commented, "It's all you my love." Joining the bandwagon was also Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar's co-star in Badhaai Do and recipient of the Best Actress (Critics') award. She commented, "You're his light Patralekhaa."

An excerpt from Rajkummar Rao's post, after receiving the award, read, "Won the Best Actor Popular Award last night at the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 for Badhaai Do. Thank you, God. This one is very very special. My 4th black lady and this wouldn't have been possible without you my love Patralekhaa who always pushes and encourages me to do good work. Thank you love for always being there. Thank you my most beautiful family both in Gurgaon and Shillong. Big thanks to you guys, our audience for giving so much love to our Badhaai Do. I love you guys."

Badhaai Do showcases the story of two LGBTQ+ characters - a gay cop (played by Rajkummar Rao) and Bhumi Pednekar, who is dating another woman. Rajkummar and Bhumi decide to get married and live like flatmates to avoid pressure from their families and continue to see people that they like. Chum Darang played the role of Rimjim, Bhumi Pednekar's girlfriend in the film, while Gulshan Devaiah had a cameo as Rajkummar Rao's partner.

Coming back to the starry awards night, Badhaai Do won Best Film (Critics'), Best Actor in a Leading Role for Rajkummar Rao, Best Actress (Critics') for Bhumi Pednekar (she shared the award with Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), Best Screenplay Award for Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Best Supporting Role for Sheeba Chaddha and Best Story for Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.