Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Hard Work Has Paid Off,' Says Gangubai Kathiawadi Director After Big Win

Director and producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role bagged a whopping 10 trophies at the 68th Filmfare award on Thursday.

Reacting to the film's big wins, Bhansali said, "It's a great moment for us. It's a great day for us and I feel all our hard work has finally paid off. It's a film we believed in and I'm very happy I made the film. I'm very happy Alia acted in the film and Ajay Devgn and all the other great actors who have acted in the film and all the technicians...it's a very happy moment for all of us. We have worked all through the lockdown and COVID so it's always special."

Take a look at the list of awards won by Gangubai Kathiawadi:

Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi

RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent: Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Costume Design: Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Background Score: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi

After premiering at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival last year, Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi went on to become the first bonafide Hindi-language blockbuster in 2022.

The film grossed Rs 153.69 core at the domestic box office and Rs 209.77 crore globally.

Meanwhile, Bhansali is currently working on his upcoming web series Heeramandi which stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in the lead roles.

The series will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

