Huma Qureshi And Saqib Saleem 'Giving Paparazzi A Run For Their Money.' See Farah Khan's LOL Post

Hey paparazzi, beware. Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem can give you a run for your money, and we have proof. Courtesy: Farah Khan. The sibling duo and the choreographer are close friends with Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa. On Friday, the gang planned a “mad night out” together. When Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were having a romantic moment, Huma and Saqib decided to channel their inner lensmen. The much-in-love couple were interrupted by the siblings who recorded their romantic moment on their phones. RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa were surely surprised, but they smiled back. Thanks to Farah Khan, we got to witness the shenanigans. The filmmaker shared the hilarious video on her Instagram with the caption, “Mad night out with mad friends Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa and they said it won't last…Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi giving paparazzi a run for their money…” Replying to the post, RajKummar Rao commented, “Love you, ma'am.”

Patralekhaa re-shared the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa having an affair? Reporter Huma Qureshi with cameraman Saqib Saleem investigate (laughing emoticon).”

Before this, Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi and Patralekhaa came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Shilpa Shetty's house. Farah shared a picture of all three friends joining hands in front of the Lord Ganesh idol. Dressed in their ethnic best, Farah, Huma and Patralekhaa looked gorgeous. Farah shared the picture with the caption, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi with love from Khan, Qureshi and Rao/Paul…ps- RajKummar Rao you were so busy that we did this without you.”

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs. The actor will be next seen in Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. Rajkummar Rao also has Mr & Mrs Mahi with his Roohi co-star Janhvi Kapoor.