Mush Alert: For Birthday Boy Rajkummar Rao, A Video From Wife Patralekhaa. He Replies

Rajkumar dancing in the video. (Courtesy: Patralekhaa)

RajKummar Rao, one of Bollywood's most talented actors, is celebrating his birthday today [August 31] and wishes are flowing in from all quarters. The most special message came from – no prizes for guessing – RajKummar Rao's wife and actress Patralekhaa. She posted a montage video of some moments of RajKummar Rao being his true, authentic self – dancing, laughing, and pulling off some complex stunts with equal ease. The clip begins with RajKummar Rao sitting in front of his birthday cake and dancing. In the scenes that follow, the star is seen working out, dancing some more, playing football and singing to the camera. Patralekhaa added the song Badass Babuaa from Bareilly Ki Barfi in the background. In the caption, she wrote, “Birthday Boy. I love you,” along with heart emojis.

In response, RajKummar Rao said, “Thank you so much DharmPatni Ji. I love you.”

Mukti Mohan, Sophie Choudry, Maanvi Gagroo and Bhumi Pednekar were among those who wished the actor.

Patralekhaa has always been RajKummar Rao's loudest cheerleader. Earlier this year, when the actor won the Best Actor trophy at the Filmfare Awards, the actress shared a carousel of images of her husband from Badhaai Do and wrote, “Raj, what a win for such an important film. You always knew that this one was special. I still remember you were so moved and you were still weeping after performing the scene where you come out to your family and mother. When you wore those glasses in the movie it was a moment where time stood still…Acceptance of oneself. To see your physical transformation and the diet that you followed was overwhelming. All he ate was broccoli and some non-fat paneer…I in my heart always knew this was another benchmark performance of yours. And now you walk out with a Filmfare award for best actor that too in the Popular category. Bhadhai lo.”

To this RajKummar Rao said, “It's all you my love,” and tagged his wife. Seconding this, Bhumi Pednekar tagged Patralekhaa and wrote, “You're his light, Patralekhaa.”

RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been married since 2021.









