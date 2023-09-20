Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: What Farah Khan Said When She Was Asked To 'Remove Slippers'

Farah, Huma and Patralekha. (Courtesy: FarahKhan)

Bollywood celebrities are basking in festive fervour. Shilpa Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Arpita Khan hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their houses where their friends and colleagues marked their presence. Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a picture on her Instagram feed with her shoes on from Shilpa Shetty's house. In the picture, Farah is joined by Huma Qureshi and Patralekha. They can be seen posing for the camera with folded hands. Farah wrote in the caption, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. With love frm khan, qureshi & rao/Paul. p. s- @rajkummar_rao u were so busy that v did this without u." An Instagram user commented on Farah's picture, "Please remove your slippers in front of Ganesha." Farah Khan didn't let the comment go unnoticed and replied in no time, "We were outside the house. Thank you very much."

The comment thread below Farah's post witnessed fun banter between Farah and Huma and Farah and Patralekha. Huma Qureshi commented, "Pls correct my spelling - Qureshi" and dropped a heart emoji. Farah replied to her, "Soo fussy! No I lov you nothing." On the other hand, Patralekha commented, " I am Paul" and dropped a surprised emoji. Presumably after Patralekha's comment, Farah added "Rao" with her name. Farah replied to her, "Done."

Take a look at Farah's post here:

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebs like Malaika Arora, Pooja Hegde, Govinda with family, Tanishaa Mukerji, Abhimanyu Dassani, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza visited Shilpa's house on Tuesday. Shilpa Shetty, who is known for her sartorial choices, shared a family picture on her Instagram. In the picture, Shilpa, husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and daughter Samisha were dressed in co-ordinated outfits. While Shilpa and her daughter can be seen looking at the camera, Raj and Viaan are captured with their back to the camera. Shilpa wrote in the caption, "Ganpati Bappa Moriya. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all. Sukhee Bhava."

Take a look at the post here:

Farah Khan is popular for making movies like Main Hoon Naa, Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, to name a few. Shilpa's upcoming movie Sukhee is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 22.