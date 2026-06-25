Rajkumar Hirani Confirms <i>Munna Bhai 3</i> Is In The Works, Reveals Why <i>Munna Bhai Chale America</i> Was Shelved

Fans waiting for the return of Munna and Circuit finally have a reason to celebrate. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has confirmed that a new Munna Bhai film is currently being developed, bringing back the iconic duo of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi.

Speaking to NDTV during promotions for his upcoming OTT series Pritam Pedro, Hirani revealed that the team is actively working on scripts for the much-awaited third installment of the franchise.

The filmmaker also addressed one of Bollywood's biggest unanswered questions: what happened to Munna Bhai Chale America, a project that was famously announced years ago with a teaser featuring Munna and Circuit heading to the United States.

"That trailer was made very early. We were still writing. That time Vinod was making a film so he wanted to make the trailer of the forthcoming film. We were still scripting, so we made the trailer saying Munna and Circuit will be going to America. So what could they do? So they learn English. We made something on that. But that script we could never finish. We are still working on some scripts," Hirani told NDTV.

While the film never materialised, the love for Munna and Circuit has clearly endured. Recalling the franchise's immense popularity, Arshad Warsi shared a memorable incident from the shooting of Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

"I remember we were shooting in town, Sanju and I, and the entire place was jam-packed. It was Marine Drive. There was chaos, traffic jam, cops all around, pushing, pulling, roads blocked, mayhem. Sanju and I were standing outside and looking at this chaos. I was thinking this is what is called stardom. Obviously it was for Sanju. They have not come for me."

Hirani interrupted to add, "This was Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Over a lakh people. We had to stop shooting."

Warsi continued, "I thought this is because Sanjay Dutt is standing here. Then Sanju goes, 'I have never seen such a big crowd in my life.' I was like, 'But Sanju, I thought they are for you.' And he said, 'No, they are here because you and I are standing over here.' It was purely that because Munna and Circuit were standing there."

The conversation also turned to Pritam Pedro, a coming-of-age dramedy that marks Hirani's debut as an OTT producer. The series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Avinash Arun and stars Hirani's son Vir Hirani alongside Warsi.

Hirani revealed that he never intended to launch his son and wanted him to find his own path. According to the filmmaker, Vir initially showed a strong inclination towards directing and was making short films from his school days.

"He was making great films since school. I thought he would become a filmmaker. One day he told me he doesn't want to make films anymore, he wants to act. I tried to dissuade him. Then he reminded me that you made 3 Idiots, you can't say this. You said do something that gives you joy."

Hirani said Vir then enrolled in drama school, performed in theatre productions and began auditioning independently.

"I was sure I don't want to... and I didn't have anything to work with him. I thought let him do a couple of films and if I have a script someday, I'll make it. Meanwhile Pritam Pedro was happening. Without telling me, he reached out to Avinash Arun."

Arun confirmed that Vir earned the role on merit.

"Yes, he auditioned without telling anyone. He had read the script and liked the character. He started auditioning himself."

Hirani added that his son recorded and performed dozens of scenes on video before sending them to the director.

"He started making videos of every scene, some 30-40 scenes. Every day he used to send them to Avinash."

Arun said he was already familiar with Vir's work as a performer. "I had seen his play and I was very, very impressed by him."

With Pritam Pedro, Hirani is stepping into the OTT space for the first time as a producer, while Vir Hirani makes his acting debut. But for many fans, the biggest takeaway from the conversation will be the confirmation that Munna and Circuit are preparing for another outing, nearly two decades after they last won hearts on the big screen.