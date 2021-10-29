'Rajinikanth Fine, Don't Believe Rumours': Actor's Team Shares Health Update From Hospital

Rajinikanth shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Rajinikanth is fine, don't believe rumours, said the superstar's team on Friday, dismissing media reports that the 70-year-old is suffering from a condition called infarction. Rajinikanth was admitted to a Chennai hospital on Thursday evening after going in for a routine check-up.

On Thursday evening, Riaz K Ahmed, who handles the superstar's PR, told NDTV: "I am told sir has gone for a routine check-up and he would return soon."

Rajinikanth recently returned to Chennai after a visit to New Delhi where he received the Dada Saheb Phalke Award from Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.