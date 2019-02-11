Soundarya Rajinikanth And Vishagan Vanangamudi Arrive At The Wedding Venue. See Pics

Soundarya Rajinikanth at the wedding venue in Chennai. (Image courtesy: Twitter/ANI)

Highlights Soundarya's make-up artist shared glimpses of the bride A mehendi ceremony and a sangeet function preceded the wedding Soundarya's wedding will be held in the Leela Palace Hotel in Chennai

Actor Rajinikanth and his family have arrived at the Leela Palace Hotel in Chennai, where his younger daughter Soundarya will soon marry actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi as per south Indian rituals. News agency ANI shared a photo of the father of the bride waving at the shutterbugs stationed outside the hotel and also a picture of the bride all ready to walk down the aisle. The photographers also got a glimpse of groom Vishagan Vanangamudi arriving at the venue with his family. Earlier, Soundarya's make-up artist Prakruthi Ananth shared glimpses of the bride, revealing that Soundarya has opted for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture for her big day.

Here are ANI tweets showing Rainikanth, Soundarya and Vishagan Vanangamudi at the wedding venue:

Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and actor Vishagan Vanangamudi arrive at The Leela Palace hotel in Chennai where they are tying the knot today. pic.twitter.com/CRE1zWp3rk — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019

Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth and other guests at The Leela Palace hotel in Chennai where his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth is tying the knot with actor Vishagan Vanangamudi today. pic.twitter.com/SwtLjRrouG — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019

These are screenshots from Prakruthi Ananth's Instagram story, detailing the bride's look:

Screenshots of Prakruthi Ananth's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Kamal Haasan is also expected to attend the wedding today. Last week, pictures of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's meeting went viral and it was reported that the 2.0 star has invited his colleague to his daughter's wedding.

Before the wedding, Rajinikanth and his family hosted a pre-wedding reception for family and close friends on Friday, which was followed by a combined sangeet and mehendi ceremony. Soundarya posted a few pictures from Saturday's ceremony and wrote: "Blessed and grateful beyond words!!!! The three most important men in my life... my darling father... my angel son... and now you my Vishagan."

Blessed & grateful beyond words !!!! The three most important men in my life ... my darling father ... my angel son ... and now you my Vishagan pic.twitter.com/v7Ra32oiYe — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 10, 2019

Rajinikanth was the life and soul of the Sangeet ceremony. This video of him dancing to his heart's content trended over the weekend:

This will be Soundarya and Vishagan Vanangamudi's second marriage. Soundarya was earlier married to businessman R Ashwin, with whom she has a three-year-old son Ved. Vishagan Vanangamudi was married to Kanikha Kumaran, a magazine editor.

Soundarya is a graphic designer and filmmaker. She last directed her brother-in-law Dhanush and Kajol in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. Vishagan owns a pharmaceutical company and he is also an actor - he was recently seen in Manoj Bheeda's Vanjagar Ulagam.