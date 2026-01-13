Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Share Their Verdict On Sivakarthikeyan's <i>Parasakthi</i>: "Very Bold Movie"

Sivakarthikeyan has opened up about the overwhelming appreciation he has been receiving for his performance in Sudha Kongara's period drama Parasakthi.

At a press meet, the actor disclosed that both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan personally reached out to congratulate him.

Rajinikanth Calls Parasakthi A 'Superb' Film

Speaking at the press conference, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that Rajinikanth had called him after watching the film.

"Rajinikanth sir, my Thalaivar, called yesterday and appreciated the film, saying, 'Very bold movie. Superb second half, superb second half!'"

The actor added that Rajinikanth went on to praise his performance, leaving him overwhelmed.

Kamal Haasan Praises The Film

Sivakarthikeyan further shared that Kamal Haasan also took the time to personally appreciate his performance in Parasakthi.

"Kamal Haasan saw this film and appreciated it. He said he had told everyone in our team that we had done a fantastic job. It is very difficult to get such appreciation from Kamal Haasan sir. He spoke to me about the film for five minutes. Even for our film Amaran, he did not speak for five minutes, just two to three minutes. Thank you so much Kamal sir."

About Parasakthi

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi released on January 10 after facing hurdles with its censor certification. The makers reportedly carried out 25 edits before the film finally hit the screens. Set against the backdrop of the anti-Hindi protests in Tamil Nadu in 1965, the period drama has sparked political debate.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress condemned the film, alleging distortion of historical facts and defamatory portrayal of Congress leaders. Responding to the backlash, Sudha Kongara, in an interview with NDTV, addressed the claims of historical distortion and the calls for a ban, firmly standing by her creative choices.

ALSO READ: Parasakthi Director To NDTV On Ban Demand: "We Don't Claim Historical Accuracy"