Raj Kundra, Who Fasts Every Year With Shilpa Shetty, Posts Ultimate Karwa Chauth Treat

Raj Kundra shared this meme (courtesy rajkundra9)

Highlights Raj Kundra shared a meme on Instagram

"Men try fasting with your wife it brings equality," he wrote

"11 years and fasting," he added

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra summed up Karwa Chauth feels in his Instagram post. And in doing so, he cracked up his Instafam, including wife Shilpa. Raj Kundra shared a meme about "What men think women see vs What women actually see", along with a must-red note on equality. "To all you wonderful ladies out there and the caring men, wishing you a Happy Karwa Chauth. Make sure you drink plenty of water to see you through the day," wrote Raj Kundra, who has been fasting on Karwa Chauth with Shilpa Shetty every year since they got married. "Men try fasting with your wife it saves you from their hanger spells, brings equality and above all increases the love. 11 years and fasting," he added in his caption.

Shilpa Shetty, who posted the ROFL emojis in the comments section, wrote: "You are mad but this is true."

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had a big fat wedding in 2009. In a recent talk show, Shilpa opened up about her ROFL reaction when Raj proposed to her with a five-carat ring some 12 years ago. "It was a five-carat diamond ring and I might sound really materialistic but I was like, 'It's just five carats.' I took a while to say yes because I was like, 'This is not what I imagined'."

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are parents to son Viaan and daughter Samisha, who was born via surrogacy in February. Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.