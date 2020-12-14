Raj Kapoor Forever: The Kapoors Share Memories And Pics On His Birth Anniversary

A throwback of Raj Kapoor with Karisma. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

On legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's birth anniversary, members of the Kapoor clan remembered him by sharing memories on their respective social media accounts on Monday. Kareena Kapoor was the first one to remember her grandfather. She shared a throwback picture and she captioned it: "There will never be another... Happy birthday Dada ji." Karisma posted a priceless memory from her childhood days, in which she can be seen posing with her late grandfather and she wrote: "Many learning's from my Dadaji.... Remembering you on your birthday." She added the hashtags #grandpalove and #legend to the post.

See Karisma and Kareena's posts here:

The Kapoor sisters were not the only ones to remember Raj Kapoor on his birth anniversary. Neetu Kapoor remembered her father-in-law and late husband Rishi Kapoor. She posted a picture, in which the father-son duo can be seen posing with Neetu Kapoor. She captioned the post: "Remember and miss both of them."

Late actor Rishi Kapoor and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a throwback picture with her grandfather on her Instagram stories. The photograph also features her cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. "Miss you," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

This is what Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted:

Screenshot of Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram story.

The Kapoors form a vast film dynasty - Rishi and Randhir Kapoor, sons of Raj Kapoor and grandsons of legend Prithiviraj Kapoor, belong to the third generation; Karisma, her sister Kareena and other cousins make up the fourth. Kareena and Karisma are the daughters of Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Riddhima and her brother Ranbir are the children of Bollywood veterans Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 in April this year.