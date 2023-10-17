Raj Babbar Recounts His Reaction When The Name Zeenat Was Mentioned In A Meeting

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: 4331Subhash)

Raj Babbar has walked down memory lane and recalled his first meeting with veteran actress Zeenat Aman. The actor-turned-politician marked his debut with Kissa Kursi Ka. But he only received fame after playing the negative character, Ramesh, in BR Chopra's Insaaf Ka Tarazu, which featured Zeenat Aman in the lead role. In his conversation with Rajshri Productions' YouTube channel Rajshri Unplugged, Raj Babbar opened up about his role in the film and his equation with Zeenat Aman. The actor said, “BR Chopra Ji told me that he is making a film. He said, ‘Zeenat se baat ho gayi hai (Have spoken to Zeenat [Aman]).' And I was thinking, ‘Who Zeenat?'” Raj Babbar continued, “Lekin BR Chopra sahab ke office mein baitha tha, agar Zeenat kaha ja raha hai toh Zeenat Aman hi hongi. Kahin aur hota to shayad samajh na aata [But I was at BR Chopra's office. If Zeenat's name is being mentioned, it has to be Zeenat Aman].”

The 71-year-old added, “He said, ‘Zeenat [Aman] se baat ho gayi hai, woh do naye ladko ke saath kaam karne ko taiyaar hai. Tumhe Zeenat se milvana hai. [Have spoken to Zeenat and she is ready to work with two new actors. We will introduce you guys.]” BR Chopra's Insaf Ka Tarazu featured two new faces — Raj Babbar and Deepak Parashar.

Raj Babbar revealed that after the narration session, the makers introduced him to Zeenat Aman. “Narration sunne ke baad next day humein Zeenat [Aman] ji se milaya gaya. Zeenat [Aman] ji aayi thi to unhone bhi ‘ok' kar diya. [The next day, we were introduced to Zeenat [Aman] ji.”

Talking about his first meeting with Zeenat Aman, Raj Babbar continued, “Ji haan unhone humein dekha. Jaise aaj kal shaadi ke liye ladkiya dekhi jaati hai na, pehle badhe log, badi heroines, kiske saath kaam karengi, dekhti thi [Yes, she saw us. Just like people nowadays do before getting married. Earlier, big celebrities, and big actresses used to first see who they were going to work with]. But she is a great human.”

Insaf Ka Tarazu was released in 1980. Apart from Raj Babbar, Zeenat Aman and Deepak Parashar, the film also featured Padmini Kolhapure, Simi Garewal and Iftekhar among others. Later Raj Babbar and Zeenat Aman went on to work together in movies like Daulat, Baat Ban Jaye and Namumkin among others.