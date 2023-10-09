Janhvi Kapoor Goes From Gen-Z To 'Gen-Zeenat' In Zeenat Aman's Iconic Laila Main Laila Look

Janhvi Kapoor Goes From Gen-Z To "Gen-Zeenat" In Zeenat Aman's Iconic Look

Unleashing Gen-Z glamour with a 90s touch to it. Janhvi Kapoor's quest for a sartorially correct style is often served with a fashion phenomenon that continues to add to her roster of looks. Her ability to balance traditional and modern with the right choice of silhouettes has always been packed with major style inspiration. The actress yet again amplified 80s glamour in her own modern way. She honed in on her inner Zeenat Aman as she dressed up like her from the iconic Laila Main Laila song. Zeenat Aman's rebellious style has always withstood the test of time and Janhvi's recreation of the classic white look is taking the internet by storm. Her old-school glamour has always exuded a Gen-Z vibe and her latest look perfectly continues her style streak. She uploaded a video on Instagram and captioned it, "Call me Gen Z-eenat." What's more, this is a great touch for Halloween coming up at the end of the month.

Glided glamour was dished out at its best when Janhvi Kapoor gave pristine whites an upgrade in a beautiful body-grazing gown that came with rhinestone detailing across the neckline. She accentuated her natural radiant look with kohl-rimmed eyes and a complementing nude lip shade. The feather stole and the rhinestone band truly added a retro aesthetic to her overall style.

Janhvi Kapoor channelling Zeenat Aman's look from Laila Main Laila is the only fashion dose we need for the day.