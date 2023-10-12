Beauties In Black Zeenat Aman And Janhvi Kapoor Lit Up An Event Like This

Zeenat Aman and Janhvi Kapoor at an event in Mumbai

Mumbai lit up on Thursday night as some of the biggest stars of the Bollywood industry assembled under the same roof to attended a launch event. From veteran actress Zeenat Aman to Janhvi Kapoor, stars were spotted in their festive best as they turned up for the event. Zeenat Aman and Janhvi Kapoor, who recently came together for an ad, were spotted at the event in black. Both the actresses looked stunning and made heads turn as they walked the red carpet of the event. Take a look at the beauties in black:

Others stars marking their presence at the launch event were Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Alaya F and Sharvari Wagh. While Malaika Arora and Alaya F exuded boss vibes in a pant suit, Sharvari Wagh kept it simple in a dress.

Take a look at some pictures from last night:

Among female actors, Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and director Punit Malhotra also attended the event, looking all dapper.

On Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor left her fans thrilled after she shared a short video of herself in a look inspired by Zeenat Aman's Laila Main Laila from the 1980 film Qurbani. Just like the veteran actor, Janhvi too was seen wearing a white dress with a fur stole and a matching head gear. She can also be heard mouthing the lines Laila main laila in front of the mirror. Sharing the video on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “Call me Gen Z-eenat (mirror ball emoji). Made to be iconic.”

The video caught the eyes of many Bollywood stars. OG laila Zeenat Aman also dropped a hilarious comment below the video as she wrote, "tole my style, watch me steal your fanbase."

Janhvi was recently seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkumar Rao. Janhvi will also make her Telugu debut in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.