Raid Box Office Collection: Will Ajay Devgn's Film Make It To 100-Crore Club?

Raid starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz, which registered one of the biggest openings of 2018, has collected Rs 81.95 crore over its second weekend, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet, "Raid [Week 2] Friday 3.55 crore, Saturday 5.71 crore, Sunday 7.22 crore, Monday 2.42 crore. Total: Rs 81.95 cr. India biz." Raid witnessed a surprising trend on second Sunday but a shocking dip the following Monday, in comparison to previous weeks' Rs 6.26 crore (first Monday). The film is believed to have suffered a hit at the box office by Rani Mukerji's film Hichki, which was released on March 23.
#Raid [Week 2] Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 5.71 cr, Sun 7.22, Mon 2.42 cr. Total: 81.95 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2018
In Raid, Ajay Devgn plays Amay Patnaik, an honest income tax official, who conducts a raid at corrupt politician Rameshwar Singh's residence. Set in 1981, the film is based on one of the longest Income Tax raids in India. The Raj Kumar Gupta-directed film was released on March 16.
Speaking about film's plotline, Ajay Devgn had told NDTV, "Yes, it's a true story. It's based on a true character. In the 80s, it was so scary that people used to find dead bodies of these officers in drains. They are not supposed to even tell their family where they are going to conduct a raid."
The film opened to positive reviews and one of the first few to review Ajay's film were his wife Kajol and son Yug. Kajol wrote in her tweet, "My review of Raid:- Loved it. Laughed, clapped and wanted to take Amma home with me ! Yugs review:- I learnt about income tax!"
CommentsFilm critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review to NDTV gave Raid 3.5 stars out of 5. He said, "Raid delivers riveting fare without resorting to too many standard Bollywood tics."
Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz have previously worked together in Baadshaho.