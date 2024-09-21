Rahul Vaidya Shares Pics From "Little Princess" Navya's 1st Birthday

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar are enjoying parenthood. The couple often treat their Insta-fam to adorable pictures of their daughter Navya. The little one is growing up fast. On Friday (September 20), Navya turned 1. On the special occasion, Rahul Vaidya dropped a set of pictures on Instagram. In the first photo, he is seen sharing the frame with his wife and their “little princess” Navya. The birthday girl, who was in her mother's arms, left us gushing in a red dress. We could also spot a pink birthday cake decorated with flowers in the snap. The number “1” was pinned on the cake alongside what appeared to be a miniature of Navya. Rahul and Disha flashed smiles for the camera. The following click features the birthday girl digging into the cake. Her face and hands were smeared with cream. Disha and Rahul's parents also pose with Navya in the final slide.

Along with the post, Rahul Vaidya wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday our lil princess Navuuuu babaaa. And thank you everyone for the blessings to Navya.” Reacting to the post, Rubina Dilaik said, “Happiness and abundance to the little princesses”. Arjun Bijlani dropped a red heart emoji. Singer Amit Tandon wished “Happy Birthday to the little princess”.

Disha Parmar also uploaded a series of photos and videos, featuring the birthday bash. In one of the pictures, the actress wrote, “What a beautiful day. Heart is full. Just exactly how I wanted it to be. At home with family.”



Back in March, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya celebrated their daughter turning 6 months. The actress shared a carousel of fam-jam pictures on Instagram. “Our little lady is 6 Months already,” she captioned.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married in July 2021. The couple welcomed Navya last year.