Advertisement

Rubina Dilaik Reveals Being Offered "Bhabi Type Roles" After Giving Birth To Daughters Last Year

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla participated together in the reality show Bigg Boss 14

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Rubina Dilaik Reveals Being Offered "<i>Bhabi</i> Type Roles" After Giving Birth To Daughters Last Year
Image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

New mom Rubina Dilaik, who gave birth to twin daughters in November last year, recently opened up about the existing stigma against female actors. In a new episode of her chat show Kisine Bataya Nahi as she discussed her parenthood journey with actor Sharad Kelkar. The former Bigg Boss contestant said, "When female actors welcome kids, they are being categorised in a certain way… (Despite losing the baby weight) I am being asked to play bhabhi-type (sister-in-law type) roles on the whole."

Earlier, Rubina, who gave birth to her baby girls via C-section, shared her amazing physical transformation journey with her Instagram family. The Bigg Boss 14 winner dropped a post including a picture and a video that gives a “fast forward” glimpse at her physical change “from November 2023 to January 2024”. The opening frame shows two mirror selfies of Rubina—the first picture is of her pregnant and the second image is her after 36 days of giving birth to her twins. The next slide carries a clip, showing Rubina indulging in different workouts.

Sharing the post, Rubina Dilaik wrote, “People laughed when I said, my body is my temple (but it didn't bother me)…Just because of this awareness, I could easily transition from this life-transforming journey of my pregnancy into Postpartum as I was mindful about my body and its worth …Your body is what will carry you till your last day on Earth, worship it … (fast forward from November 2023 to January 2024).”

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla participated together in the reality show Bigg Boss 14,  which the actress went on to win.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Rubina Dilaik, Roles, Entertainment
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
In Pics: Hina Khan Makes First Public Appearance After Cancer Diagnosis, Visits Ektaa Kapoor's Residence For Ganpati Darshan
Rubina Dilaik Reveals Being Offered "<i>Bhabi</i> Type Roles" After Giving Birth To Daughters Last Year
<i>Bigg Boss OTT 3</i>: On The Second Day Of Weekend Ka Vaar, Payal Malik Gets Eliminated
Next Article
Bigg Boss OTT 3: On The Second Day Of Weekend Ka Vaar, Payal Malik Gets Eliminated
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com