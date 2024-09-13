Rubina Dilaik Reveals Being Offered "<i>Bhabi</i> Type Roles" After Giving Birth To Daughters Last Year

New mom Rubina Dilaik, who gave birth to twin daughters in November last year, recently opened up about the existing stigma against female actors. In a new episode of her chat show Kisine Bataya Nahi as she discussed her parenthood journey with actor Sharad Kelkar. The former Bigg Boss contestant said, "When female actors welcome kids, they are being categorised in a certain way… (Despite losing the baby weight) I am being asked to play bhabhi-type (sister-in-law type) roles on the whole."

Earlier, Rubina, who gave birth to her baby girls via C-section, shared her amazing physical transformation journey with her Instagram family. The Bigg Boss 14 winner dropped a post including a picture and a video that gives a “fast forward” glimpse at her physical change “from November 2023 to January 2024”. The opening frame shows two mirror selfies of Rubina—the first picture is of her pregnant and the second image is her after 36 days of giving birth to her twins. The next slide carries a clip, showing Rubina indulging in different workouts.

Sharing the post, Rubina Dilaik wrote, “People laughed when I said, my body is my temple (but it didn't bother me)…Just because of this awareness, I could easily transition from this life-transforming journey of my pregnancy into Postpartum as I was mindful about my body and its worth …Your body is what will carry you till your last day on Earth, worship it … (fast forward from November 2023 to January 2024).”

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla participated together in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, which the actress went on to win.