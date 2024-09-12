Rahul Vaidya, Suffering From Dengue, Performs 2 Hours Non-Stop In Jaipur

Rahul Vaidya, diagnosed with dengue a couple of days ago, performed non-stop for two hours in a Jaipur concert. Re-sharing a fan's video on his Instagram stories, Rahul wrote, "It's only mata Rani's blessings that in dengue I could perform non stop for 2 hours plus." Rahul also shared an in-flight picture with wife Disha Parmar and wrote, "Dono bimar pati patni chale apne ghar (a sick couple are heading towards home)." Disha Parmar was also down with fever soon after Rahul was diagnosed.

Rahul Vaidya shared on his Instagram story, "Wasn't it enough for me to have dengue ki Disha ko bhi ho gaya... (Was I not enough that Disha was down with dengue as well?)". Disha also shared a selfie of herself and wrote, "Welcome to the sick club." Re-sharing Rahul's story on her Instagram, Disha wrote, "Together forever" and dropped a series of laugh out loud emojis. FYI, Rahul Vaidya was down with a high fever of 104°F a few days ago. He shared a picture of himself with cold wipes placed on his head on his Instagram stories. Then he posted another story with the caption, "Dengue!"

Disha Parmar began her career as a model and starred in the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, opposite Nakuul Mehta. She also featured in the TV show Woh Apna Sa. Disha has also starred in several TV commercials. She famously starred in the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Rahul Vaidya rose to fame after participating in the first season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. He has sung tracks like Do Chaar Din, Keh Do Na, Tera Intezaar, Aabhas Hai and Yaad Teri among others. He also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 1. Rahul Vaidya is a part of Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment, which is currently on air.