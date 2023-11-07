Raha's Grandmothers Neetu Kapoor And Soni Razdan Had This Much Fun At Her First Birthday

Soni Razdan with Neetu Kapoor. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha turned 1 on Monday and her family had a whole lot of fun at the party, especially her grandmothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. Neetu Kapoor shared a photo from the celebrations on her Instagram stories and she wrote, "Granny's celebrating their love Raha." Later, Soni Razdan re-posted the picture on her Instagram stories and she wrote, "Baby's first birthday." Soni Razdan posed with Neetu Kapoor and she wrote, "Don't mess with us coz we's d granmas ok (sic)." Soni Razdan captioned another click, "Party time."

See the photos from Raha's birthday party here:

Meanwhile, Raha's aunt Shaheen Bhatt shared a picture of the décor.

Alia Bhatt shared some clicks from daughter Raha's birthday and wrote, "Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away... There's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives... You make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger... We love you more than love itself."

In terms of work, Neetu Kapoor will co-star in a project with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The film will be directed by Milind Dhaimade. Neetu Kapoor announced her association with the project last year. She was last seen in the hit JuggJug Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

Soni Razdan is best-known for her performances in films like Trikaal, Mandi, Page 3, Khamosh, Monsoon Wedding, No Fathers In Kashmir, Yours Truly and Raazi, in which she co-starred with her daughter Alia Bhatt. She also featured in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood.