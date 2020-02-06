Raghu Ram And Natalie DiLuccio's Baby Son Is A Month-Old. See Family Pic

Raghu Ram with wife Natalie DiLuccio and baby Rhythm. (courtesy: instaraghu )

Raghu Ram's baby boy turned one-month-old on Thursday. The little one, who is named Rhythm, was born in January to Raghu Ram and wife Natalie DiLuccio. The couple got married in a beach wedding in December 2018 after he got divorced from his ex-wife Sugandha Garg. Raghu Ram shared a mirror selfie, in which Natalie DiLuccio can be seen holding baby boy Rhythm as he gives her a peck on the cheek. Filled with joy and experiencing "magic," Raghu Ram captioned the picture, "Baby Rhythm is one-month-old today. Such a small thing occupying such a big space in your heart. Its magic, isn't it?" Sharing the same picture, Natalie described her not so "easy" but "beautiful" experience. She wrote, "Rhythm is one month today. What a month it's been. It hasn't been easy but oh so beautiful." Natalie, who is a Canadian singer, also revealed what Rhythm "loves" and wrote, "Rhythm loves his cuddles, baths and his favourite song Papa by Agnee and Raghu."

Recently, Raghu Ram shared some pictures from a photoshoot with Rhythm and Natalie. The caption revealed that the pictures were taken by his ex-wife Sugandha Garg. Professionally, Sugandha Garg is a TV presenter. Raghu Ram wrote, "Thank you so much for the pics, Kuhu!"as he tagged her in the post.

Meanwhile, Sugandha also posted some pictures from the shoot on her Instagram and wrote, "A photo to commemorate the passing of time. Welcome Rhythm. You've been born to warriors."

Raghu Ram and Natalie DiLuccio got engaged in Toronto in August 2018. They got married on December 12, that year.