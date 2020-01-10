Raghu Ram And Natalie Di Luccio Share First Pic Of Son Rhythm

Natalie Di Luccio shared this image. (courtesy nataliediluccio )

If Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio's latest Instagram entries don't compel you to say "aww," we don't know what will. Why, you ask? Well the new parents shared the first picture of their baby boy Rhythm and it has our heart. On Friday, Raghu and Natalie shared two adorable pictures with identical captions on their respective Instagram profiles. However, it would be a tough call to pick between the million-dollar photograph or the beautiful caption that they accompanied their posts with. In Natalie's post, the parents can be seen happily posing with Rhythm.

The caption on Natalie's post read, "I am Rhythm. I was born at the moment of creation, I permeate the universe, like light, like love. I am present in the very ebb and flow of life. I can be felt in every heartbeat. You can hear me in every song. I can be found in the changing of seasons and in raindrops falling on a face turned up to the heavens. I cannot be contained in any one culture. I transcend countries and continents. I am global. Nay, I am Cosmic, eternal. I am Rhythm. Hello world."

Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio welcomed their kid on January 6 this year. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Raghu Ram revealed that they named their son Rhythm because they wanted to "find a multi-cultural, multi-national and multi-lingual name to reflect our union. So, we picked Rhythm. More, importantly, it can't be linked with any religion," Raghu said.

Raghu Ram was previously married to actress Sugandha Garg. The couple got divorced in January 2018. He is best known for hosting MTV India reality shows such as MTV Roadies, MTV Dropout Pvt Ltd and MTV Splitsvilla, all of which he produced. He's also featured in a few Bollywood movies such as Tees Maar Khan and Jhoota Hi Sahi.