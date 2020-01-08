It's A Boy For Raghu Ram And Natalie Di Luccio, They Named Him Rhythm

Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio are new parents! (courtesy nataliediluccio)

It's a boy for Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio! TV personality Raghu Ram and his Canadian-singer wife Natalie Di Luccio began the New Year on a brilliant note. The couple welcomed a baby boy on January 6, revealed a statement from the Mumbai hospital, where Natalie Di Luccio opted for a water birth. "The baby was delivered healthy and normal, both mother and baby are doing fine," read the Instagram post from Surya Hospitals. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, the new dad revealed that they have named their son Rhythm because they wanted to "find a multi-cultural, multi-national and multi-lingual name to reflect our union. So, we picked Rhythm. More, importantly, it can't be linked with any religion."

Meanwhile, Raghu's first reaction about becoming a father is this: "Relieved," he told Mumbai Mirror and added: "There are actually many emotions. We had been preparing for this for months. We learned more about pregnancy, child birth and baby care but none of it actually prepares you for parenthood."

Raghu also revealed that they shifted to a new house soon after Natalie Di Luccio's pregnancy and that she had prepared a beautiful nursery for the baby boy: "She decorated the nursery with beautiful quotations and messages from my friends on the walls. There are also cute little animals, clouds and stars in the room. It has a beautiful vibe," he told Mumbai Mirror.

Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio made the pregnancy announcement last year with adorable posts - "This has been a hard secret to keep! We are so excited and can't wait to meet you little munchkin," she wrote while he added: "Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet." Raghu Ram married Natalie Di Luccio in a beach wedding in December last year.

Raghu Ram is best known for hosting MTV India reality shows such as MTV Roadies, MTV Dropout Pvt Ltd and MTV Splitsvilla, all of which he produced. He's also featured in a handful of Bollywood movies like Tees Maar Khan and Jhoota Hi Sahi.