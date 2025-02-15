Actor Raghu Ram's Confession During Probe Into 'India's Got Latent' Row

Actor Raghu Ram has appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Department amid a probe into podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks on a YouTube show hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

Mr Allahbadia, widely known by his online moniker "BeerBiceps", sparked massive outrage this week with his remarks about parents and sex during an episode of the now-deleted show 'India's Got Latent', which also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija, who goes by the name "The Rebel Kid" on Instagram.

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Mr Allahbadia had asked a contestant.

After the backlash, he offered an apology and blamed a lapse in judgement.

Mr Ram, who was on the judges panel in one of the episodes, allegedly told the cyber cell on Thursday that Mr Raina should have edited the abusive language used in the show, sources said.

He also confessed that he regretted using abusive language in the show.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Film actor & judge of the show India's Got Latent Raghu Ram left the Maharashtra Cyber Cell office after being questioned in the India's Got Lalent case pic.twitter.com/R91TQnHqIT — IANS (@ians_india) February 13, 2025

Mr Ram also said that he went with the flow and used swear words, but didn't intend to hurt anyone's feelings, sources claimed.

Mr Ram was among at least 50 people who have been summoned to record their statements.

The Mumbai Police have so far questioned eight people, including Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchalani, Mr Allahbadia's manager and the video editor of 'India's Got Latent', on a complaint filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. The city police have so far not registered any case in this connection.

Mr Raina has also been summoned by Mumbai Police and Maharashtra's Cyber Department, which is conducting an independent investigation. He had been told to appear within five days but has asked for more time, stating he is currently in the US.

Cops Find Ranveer Allahbadia's Mumbai Flat Locked

Teams of Mumbai and Assam police on Friday visited Ranveer Allahbadia's Mumbai residence but found the flat locked. A police officer told news agency PTI that Mumbai law enforcement had initiated an inquiry and went to the apartment, in the city's Versova neighbourhood, to question him.

On Thursday, Mr Allahbadia had been asked to report to the police station in Mumbai's Khar to record his statement. However, he later requested that this be done at his home.

His request, however, was denied and after he failed to appear, the cops issued a second summons and then landed up at his home.

The cops from Assam wanted to question the 31-year-old podcaster in a case filed by a city resident, who had accused him of promoting obscene content on an online platform available to all.

Besides Mr Allahbadia and Mr Raina, others named in the case in Assam are Mr Chanchlani, Mr Singh and Ms Makhija.