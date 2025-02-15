Amid <i>India's Got Latent</i> Controversy, Apoorva Makhija Dropped From IIFA's List Of Promoters

Social media influencer and actress Apoorva Makhija's name has been removed from IIFA's list of promoters, sources said on Friday, adding she is "no more officially included in the list" of individuals previously picked.

IIFA 2025 will be organised in Jaipur on March 8-9 this year. Makhija's name existed in the list of IIFA promoters.

However, on Friday, IIFA officials confirmed that her name has been removed from the list of IIFA promoters following the massive row over podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's crass remarks on 'India's Got Latent'. She was also a part of the team of panelists.

On Thursday, a legal complaint had been filed against popular YouTubers Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahabadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija in Kota over allegedly obscene and offensive remarks about parents in their comedy show 'India's Got Latent'.

The complaint, lodged by a group of lawyers at Nayapura police station, claims that the show promotes vulgarity under the guise of comedy, which they argue is an attack on India's social and moral values.

The complainants, including lawyers Ritesh Gurjar, Hemlata Sharma, Yash Kumar Nagar, Vishwas Shaktawat, Arvind Rathore, and Rukhsar Syed, emphasised that such content negatively influences society, particularly the youth, and erodes traditional values.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia made obscene remarks during an episode of India's Got Latent, a reality show that featured comedians and influencers as judges and participants.

The comments, deemed offensive by many, led to widespread outrage and multiple complaints across the country.

Assam Police also registered a case under sections related to obscenity and public morality.

Allahbadia, Raina, and others, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija have been named in the case filed on the basis of a complaint.

Apoorva is a social media influencer who gained fame for her skits and reels on Instagram during the Covid pandemic. She appeared as a guest panelist on the latest episode of 'India's Got Latent', where she got engaged in an intense exchange of words with a contestant.

Apoorva had appeared as a guest panellist on the show alongside Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and host Samay Raina.

