Raghu Ram Was "Told Off" By Director For Calling Superstar Ajith By His Name On Set

Raghu Ram, known as the creator of MTV Roadies, will play the role of an antagonist in Ajith's upcoming film Good Bad Ugly. Raghu Ram, who is not so familiar with the southern culture of worshipping the stars, initially didn't realize the kind of opportunity he got. In a recent interaction with India Today, Raghu Ram recalled how he was "told off" for addressing Ajith by his name on set, despite them being of a similar age.

"I grew up in Delhi and worked in Mumbai as well. We call our superiors by name. When I went to the shoot, Ajith came and introduced himself to me. Since he was around the same age as I am, I started calling him by his name. And it was awkward," Raghu Ram recalled.

The director, the crew everyone was shocked by Raghu Ram's behaviour.

"The entire crew was shocked and there was silence. Later, the crew told me it was disrespectful. The director and the assistant director, when we went to Spain for shooting, told me off. Then, I told him I'd call him 'Sir', not for any fault of his, but because people were uncomfortable. I think he's not used to people talking to him normally," Raghu Ram reminisced.

Nonetheless, Raghu Ram praised Ajith's dedication to his work.

"He's next level. He doesn't need to earn more or seek approval from anyone. But, he's still working and challenging himself. He's shown me that you decide your own life. He doesn't let the world define him. He's the centre of his own world. He's inspiring. You have to be crazy to change the world," Raghu Ram said.

Last year, director Adhik Ravichandran dropped Ajith Kumar's first look from Good Bad Ugly. The text along with the pictures read, "I'm working with the most versatile...performer ever, who can deliver Good Bad Ugly at the same time...Magic of life is, sticking my Star's poster in my cupboard and placing banners in theatres. And now presenting this first-look poster not only as a fanboy but also as a fanboy director. Thank you Universe & Kadavule Ajith sir."

Take a look:

Good Bad Ugly is scheduled for a theatrical release next month.