Raghu Ram Marries Natalie Di Luccio. Stunning Pics From Beach Wedding

Newlyweds Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio (Image courtesy instaraghu)

Highlights Raghu Ram was dressed in a white kurta and red dhoti Natalie looked stunning in a white silk saree with red and golden border Raghu Ram announced his wedding with an Instagram post

TV presenter Raghu Ram got married to fiancee Natalie Di Luccio on Wednesday and the couple shared identical photos from the wedding on their respective Instagram timeline. Raghu and Natalie had a beach wedding, which was conducted as per south Indian rituals. Raghu Ram was dressed in a white kurta and red dhoti while Natalie looked stunning in a white silk saree with red and golden border. Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio's wedding was an extremely private affair, which was attended by close friends and family members. TV personality Rannvijay Singha, who is very close friend of Raghu Ram attended the wedding and shared several pictures on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Rannvijay can been posing with the newlyweds - Raghu and Natalie. In an earlier Instagram post, Raghu Ram had announced that he is getting married to Natalie in December this year but he did not mention the exact date of the wedding.

Here are photos from Natalie Di Luccio and Raghu Ram's beach wedding:

#natrag #tukaregishaadi #bhaikishaadi A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on Dec 12, 2018 at 3:33am PST

Raghu and Natalie met last year and they got engaged in August this year. Raghu proposed to her in South Africa and the duo got engaged in Toronto. Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu attended the engagement ceremony. Teejay accompanied a picture of herself with Karan, Raghu and Natalie and wrote a heartfelt note, which read: "The main reason we were in Toronto - to see two of our dearest friends get engaged. Raghu - You have always been one of the people I love most - so sweet, so kind, so intelligent, and so funny (especially at 8 am). If anyone deserves happiness, it's you and I'm so glad you found it with Natalie. You guys are so great together. Biggest hug ever to you."

Raghu Ram was previously married to actress Sugandha Garg. The couple got divorced in January this year. Raghu Ram is best known for reality show Roadies. He has also featured in Bollywood films like Tees Maar Khan and Jhoota Hi Sahi.