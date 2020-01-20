Raghu Ram Shares 'Daddy Life' Pics With Son Rhythm, Clicked By Ex-Wife Sugandha Garg

Raghu Ram shared these pics with courtesy to Sugandha (courtesy instaraghu)

TV personality Raghu Ram and his Canadian-singer wife Natalie Di Luccio are living the new-parents life to the fullest and sharing occasional glimpses on social media. Looks like the couple opted for a photoshoot recently with Raghu Ram's ex-wife actress and TV presenter Sugandha Garg being the one behind the lenses. His new post, featuring glimpses of baby son Rhythm, has photo courtesy assigned to Sugandha Garg. "Thank you so much for the pics," wrote Raghu. Baby Rhythm, who was born on January 6, is the adorable star of the two photos, in which Raghu introduced him and wife "proud parents": "Presenting... the proud parents!" he captioned his post and added these hashtags: "#BabyRhythm" and "#DaddyLife".

Meanwhile, Sugandha Garg congratulated Raghu Ram and Natalie with a heart-felt message: "A photo to commemorate the passing of time... Welcome Rhythm...You've been born to warriors." Sugandha Garg and Raghu Ram got married in 2006 and they separated in 2016. Raghu Ram married Natalie Di Luccio in a beach wedding in December last year.

Raghu Ram took days to introduce son Rhythm to Instagram and when he did, he shared this adorable message on behalf of the little one: "I am Rhythm. I was born at the moment of creation, I permeate the universe, like light, like love. I am present in the very ebb and flow of life. I can be felt in every heartbeat. You can hear me in every song. I can be found in the changing of seasons and in raindrops falling on a face turned up to the heavens. I cannot be contained in any one culture. I transcend countries and continents. I am global. Nay, I am Cosmic, eternal. I am Rhythm. Hello world."

More glimpses of baby Rhythm made it to Instagram in the following days:

Raghu Ram appeared to confirm his divorce with Sugandha Garg in 2018 with this post: "Some things never change. Like the love I have for you. Like the fun we have always had together. Nothing ends. It changes and the next phase begins."

Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio made the pregnancy announcement last year with cute poss. After Rhythm was born, Raghu Ram revealed Natalie Di Luccio opted for a water birth.