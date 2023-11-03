When Radhika Madan Was Rejected For Her 'Tedha' Jawline

Image instagrammed by Radhika Madan. (Courtesy: RadhikaMadan)

Radhika Madan, recently seen in the film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, has opened up about her initial days in the industry. Speaking to News18, the actress said that she faced rejection because of her jawline. The actress, who believed that she looked like Kareena Kapoor, said, “I was told that I'm not pretty enough and that my jaw is slightly tedha. I was quite surprised because I was Kareena Kapoor in my head. Maybe they couldn't see it but ek achchi johori ko heera dikh hi jaata hai.”

Radhika Madan also addressed how she deals with criticism. The actress said, “I don't attach myself to anything that's said about me, be it good or bad. I only attach myself to my craft because that's the only thing that you can't take away from me. You can take away my fame, my money and my success but not my craft.”

Radhika Madan added, “I have made a conscious choice to stay happy. I say a thank you to everyone irrespective of whether they feel I am bad or brilliant. I am only answerable to myself. I only want to be honest with myself.”

The actress went on to add that she reads everything that is written about her on social media. Radhika Madan said that there was a time when she used to get bothered by trolls, criticism and negative comments.

“Earlier, I used to get affected if people didn't have nice things to say about me. I wanted to prove to people that their perception of me is wrong. I used to feel like posting something about it. I used to cry too because it used to hurt my family as well. I wanted to give an explanation to everyone,” she was quoted saying.

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, directed by Mikhil Musale, also stars Nimrat Kaur. In the film, Radhika Madan plays the role of a school teacher.