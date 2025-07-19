Nimrat Kaur Has A Rasgulla Moment In Kolkata And We’re All Smiling: “My Favourite”

Nimrat Kaur's recent Instagram post is a delightful ode to Kolkata's culinary charm. And at the heart of it lies one of Bengal's most iconic desserts: the irresistible rasgulla. The video opens mid-air, with Nimrat inside a flight, seemingly on her way to Kolkata. Moments later, the camera pans to a stunning view of Kolkata's skyline from what looks like her hotel. We see a few skyscrapers in the distance and the city stretching out below. Then comes a fleeting shot of the Victoria Memorial, a timeless symbol of the city. The scene next shifts to a fast-moving car through the streets of Kolkata.

But the real star of the reel appears at the end. We see Nimrat stepping into a Bengali sweet shop. There, in a quiet moment of pure foodie joy, she picks up a small bowl holding a single piece of rasgulla.

Her eyes light up as she says softly but with unmistakable affection, “My favourite.” Then comes the familiar ritual for many rasgulla lovers. She gently squeezes out some of the syrup before popping the soft and spongy sweet into her mouth. What follows is a childlike exclamation. “Bestest, best, best!”

The video captures more than just a celebrity travel moment. It shows the emotional connection food can evoke. In a city known for its deep-rooted food traditions, rasgulla remains a timeless favourite, both for locals and visitors.

Watch the video here:

This isn't the first time Nimrat Kaur has expressed her love for Indian sweets. In a post from March 2025, Nimrat shared a throwback video that was nothing short of a full-on dessert celebration. The clip showed her biting into a giant rasgulla, followed by a generous helping of ghevar. But it was a yellow rasgulla filled with kesar and pista that truly stole the show. Breaking it open to reveal its rich filling, Nimrat called it one of her childhood favourites. Click here to know more.

Whether it's a quick bite in Kolkata or a nostalgic food trail elsewhere, Nimrat Kaur's posts are a reminder of how food connects us to places, memories and joy. And it seems, for her, the rasgulla clearly holds a special place.