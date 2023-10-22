Navratri 2023: Radhika Madan And Nimrat Kaur's Celebrations With OG Falguni Pathak

Nimrat Kaur, Falguni Pathak and Radhika Madan. (courtesy: maddockfilms)

The festival of nine nights is being celebrated with utmost joy and fervour. From fancy evening parties to attending garba nights, celebs too are enjoying the festive spirit. Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan have also jumped on the bandwagon. In a video, the actresses, dressed in their traditional best, are seen performing garba. Towards the end of the clip, Nimrat and Radhika are seen sharing the frame with singer Falguni Pathak. A picture-perfect moment, did we hear? Nimrat and Radhika will soon share the screen space in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.

The makers of Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video have also shared a video from Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan's Navratri festivities. For the evening, Nimrat picked an ocean blue lehenga with mirror work on it. She tied her hair in a ponytail. Whereas, Radhika picked the floral route and looked stunning. Sharing the video, Maddock Films wrote, “ICYMI: Last night's viral Navratri celebrations with Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan.”

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video will open to theatres on October 27. The film, directed by Mikhil Musale, also stars Sumeet Vyas, Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave, Soham Majumdar, Chinmay Mandekar, Shruti Vyas, Ashutosh Gaikwad, and Rashmi Agdeka. The crime thriller is written by Mikhil Musale and Parinda Joshi. In the film, Nimrat Kaur plays the role of a police officer. The trailer released last week. Take a look:

During the Ganesh Puja festivities in Mumbai, Nimrat Kaur paid a visit to Lal Baugcha Raja's pandal and said, “Finally met the King of all Ganapatis for the first time ever, aamchi Mumbai beloved @lalbaugcharaja. He encapsulates the spirit of our city - inclusive, bustling, grand and bursting with vibrance. Also a special mention here for our peerless Mumbai Police. Managing all the euphoria at that scale with unparalleled sharpness and efficiency. Long live our “bandobast” !! Salute.”

Nimrat Kaur also has Section 84 with Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty.