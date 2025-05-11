Nimrat Kaur Reveals Her Father Bhupinder Singh Was Kidnapped By Terrorists In Kashmir: "They Killed Him"

In recent days, the conversation around national security and terrorism has grown louder – with the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, Pakistan's aggressive moves, India's strong retaliation, ceasefire announcement and then its violation by Pakistan. Through it all, one constant has stood tall: the courage and resilience of the Indian Armed Forces.

It is in moments like these that we are reminded of the real heroes – and the families behind them. Actress Nimrat Kaur, for instance, knows this all too well. She is the daughter of the late Major Bhupender Singh, a brave army officer, who was martyred in a terrorist attack in Kashmir back in 1994.

In an old interview with Bombay Times, Nimrat Kaur talked about her father and how he was killed by terrorists. She said, “He (Major Bhupender Singh,) was a young army major, an engineer posted on the border roads of the army in a place called Verinag.”

The actress shared that during those days, Kashmir was not considered a family station. So while her father was posted there, Nimrat and her family were living in Patiala.

“We were on our winter vacation in January 1994 and visiting our father in Kashmir, when the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen kidnapped him from his place of work and after seven days, terminated him,” Nimrat Kaur added.

Sharing the heartbreaking reason behind her father's killing, Nimrat Kaur revealed that the terrorists had made some “ridiculous demands” – asking for the release of certain individuals – which her father, true to his duty, refused to comply with.

Nimrat Kaur shared, “He (Major Bhupinder Singh) was just 44 when he died. We got the news and flew back with his body to Delhi and I saw his body for the first time only in Delhi. We then moved to Noida and lived with my nana-nani for a few months before my mother bought her own place (with my father's pension money and our savings) and we moved out.”

The actress also shared that after her father's martyrdom, the government allotted a piece of land to her family in Rajasthan. As a tribute to his bravery, Major Bhupender Singh was posthumously honoured with the Shaurya Chakra – one of India's highest gallantry awards.

On the work front, Nimrat Kaur was last seen Sky Force, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur. The movie also featured Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles.