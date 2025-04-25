Hina Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: "Heartbroken As An Indian"

Hina Khan has broken her silence on the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. On Thursday (April 24), the actress shared a lengthy note on Instagram, condemning the heinous incident.

Hina Khan wrote, “Condolences. Dark Day. Teary Eyes. Condemnation. Calls of Compassion. Nothing means anything if we fail to accept reality. If we don't accept what really happened, especially as Muslims, everything else is just talk. Simple talk. A couple of tweets and that's it."

The actress added that the tragic incident left her heartbroken, affecting her mental health.

She said, “The way this attack was conducted by heartless, inhuman, brainwashed terrorists who claim to be Muslims is beyond appalling. I can't imagine if a Muslim was forced to revoke his religion at gunpoint and was killed anyway. It breaks my heart.”

Hina Khan added, “As a Muslim, I want to apologise to all my fellow Hindus and my fellow Indians. People who lost their lives. Heartbroken as an Indian. Heartbroken as a Muslim. I can't get over what happened in Pahalgam."

“It has affected me and my mental health. But it's not about me, and it's not my pain. It's the pain of everyone who has lost their loved ones. It's the pain every Indian is feeling. I am praying for their strength and peace. I am praying for the souls whom we lost. And we must not mince words. I condemn it. I reject it. And I hate those who did it. Wholeheartedly, absolutely, unconditionally," she wrote.

Additionally, Hina Khan asserted that she stands in solidarity with the nation.

She said, “Those who did this can follow any religion. They are not human beings to me. As embarrassed as I am by the acts of some Muslims, I pray to my fellow Indians not to alienate all of us. All of us who call India our home and our motherland. If we end up fighting each other, we would be doing what they want us to do, to divide us, to keep us fighting and we must not let that happen as Indians.”

“As an Indian, I stand with my nation, our security forces, and I support our country. As an Indian, I believe all religions are safe and the same in my beautiful country. I will support my country's resolve to avenge this unconditionally. No excuses. No questions,” the note read.

Hina Khan also requested everyone to “bring back our brothers and sisters from the Kashmiri Pandit community", emphasising her belief in co-existence.

On a concluding note, Hina Khan prayed for “justice as an Indian, as a Muslim and as a human being.”

“We all must come together and support India in these testing times. Let's not give them what they want. We must come together as one, people. No politics. No divisions. No hate. No matter what. We are Indians first. Jai Hind,” were her concluding words.

Hina Khan was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer last year. She is currently undergoing treatment for the medical condition.