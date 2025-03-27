Why Hina Khan Did Not Expose Her Scalp During Her Stage 3 Breast Cancer Battle

Hina Khan is one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry. With her dedication, she has expanded her horizons and debuted in films that have received global recognition. The actress enjoys a massive fanbase.

Back in June 2024, she announced the heartbreaking news that she had been diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast cancer. Over the next several months, Hina kept updating her followers about how she was taking care of her health, and the various challenges in the way.

She told Pinkvilla recently, that she could not keep her scalp open for days at a stretch during her cancer battle. It would lead to severe migraine.

Hina said, "Throughout my journey, I could not expose my scalp because I used to get migraines. The migraines did not last for 1-2 hours. Whenever I used to remove my cap or wig, within 15-20 minutes, I used to get migraine, and it used to continue for days."

She further added, "I developed a condition where I was unable to keep my scalp open for even 10 minutes. I used to sleep in three quilts at night throughout my chemotherapy journey. Three quilts, gloves, a cap, socks, and this is how I have slept throughout my chemotherapy. I used to shiver because I used to feel extremely cold. Due to this, I had to cover my scalp."

The actress also revealed, "I got pigmentation and a lot of things. I still have scars from my pigmentation. Due to this, I had to keep myself covered the whole time. Because of this, there was no picture out."

Hina concluded by saying that she had to even remove her scalp and show it to a worker once, to make him quit Gutka. The worker, deeply affected by what cancer does to someone's health, quit Gutka the next day and also expressed to Hina, how she had motivated him.



