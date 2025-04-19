Hina Khan's Kashmir Trip Is All About Gorgeous Sunsets, Traditional Markets, And Road Trips

Amidst her cancer battle, actress Hina Khan has taken off to her homeland, Kashmir for some much-needed time off.

Taking to her Insta, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress gave us an insight into her Kashmir trip which was all about gorgeous sunsets, traditional markets, family functions, and road trips.

The stunner posted a picture of her catching a fish in the Dal Lake, followed by some glimpses of the vibrant Kashmir market. The album further included a video of Hina performing pranayam on the boat.

We could also see the stunner posing against the Kashmir sign, and enjoying a breathtaking sunset in the Valley.

Hina's latest post further included many sneak peeks of her time in Kashmir.

She also penned a note reminiscing her time there, "From a little fishing excursion in the Dal to Pranayam sessions in the middle of the Dal, pleasant walks and coffee by the Jhelum, road trips, gorgeous sunsets, traditional markets, samovar chai te Kashmiri Thani tchot (best breakfast ever BTW) masjid ki Azaan, family functions, Nadru love, plucking home grown produce.. ALL THINGS KASHMIRI..Therapy, Healing," Hina wrote.

Prior to this, Hina took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her driving through the serene roads of Kashmir.

The clip showed her taking her hands out of the car window as it passed through a lane filled with trees. A half-moon-shaped tattoo was also visible on her hand.

In addition to this, she dropped another photo on social media making a finger heart in front of a huge ‘Kashmir' model on the side of the road.

As part of her Kashmir diaries, Hina further shared a picture, revealing that she craved some flavourful Nadru Yakhni, a classic Kashmiri dish made with lotus stems.

During her travels, Hina came across the vegetable which reminded her of chef Ranveer Brar's commitment to make her the dish.

Announcing that she was carrying back authentic nadru from Kashmir for the true flavour, Hina penned, “Reminded me of nadru yakhni you promised to make for me Ranveer Brar I am carrying nadru from here."

