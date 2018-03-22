Race 3: Sylvester Stallone Trolled For Posting About Salman Khan With Bobby Deol's Pic

Hollywood-Bollywood PR crossovers will be the new thing. On Wednesday, Salman Khan posted a video of Sylvester Stallone informing fans that his upcoming project Creed 2 will soon go on the floors and Mr Stallone returned the favour by sharing a poster from Salman Khan's upcoming film Race 3. But Sylvester Stallone se galti se mistake ho gaya (like Robert of Andaz Apna Apna had said). Mr Stallone shared a poster featuring Bobby Deol (which was the latest character poster of Race 3 cast yesterday) and captioned it: "The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN For his next film RACE 3!@beingsalmankhan."
- Salman also posted a video of Sylvester Stallone talking about Creed 2
- Salman Khan introduced Bobby Deol as the 'main man' of Race 3
- Race 3 releases on Eid this year
On Wednesday, when Salman Khan introduced Bobby Deol's character in Race 3, he called him the 'main man.' Bobby Deol then predicted: "Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi." (It sort of happened):
Yash : The Main Man . #Race3#Race3ThisEid@thedeol@SKFilmsOfficial@TipsOfficialpic.twitter.com/YVLctpPQBf— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018
When Sikander calls you the main man! Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi.. #Race3ThisEidhttps://t.co/d486C0SvhG— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) March 21, 2018
Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se ... mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish . #Race3ThisEid@tipsofficial@SKFilmsOfficialpic.twitter.com/FAP4FAQkoc— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2018
Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor. The Remo D'Souza-directed film will hit the screens on Eid.