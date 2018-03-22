Race 3: Sylvester Stallone Trolled For Posting About Salman Khan With Bobby Deol's Pic

Sylvester Stallone was promoting Salman Khan's Race 3 but things may not have gone as planned

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 22, 2018 14:23 IST
Bobby Deol in Race 3. (Image courtesy: Sylvester Stallone)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Salman also posted a video of Sylvester Stallone talking about Creed 2
  2. Salman Khan introduced Bobby Deol as the 'main man' of Race 3
  3. Race 3 releases on Eid this year
Hollywood-Bollywood PR crossovers will be the new thing. On Wednesday, Salman Khan posted a video of Sylvester Stallone informing fans that his upcoming project Creed 2 will soon go on the floors and Mr Stallone returned the favour by sharing a poster from Salman Khan's upcoming film Race 3. But Sylvester Stallone se galti se mistake ho gaya (like Robert of Andaz Apna Apna had said). Mr Stallone shared a poster featuring Bobby Deol (which was the latest character poster of Race 3 cast yesterday) and captioned it: "The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN For his next film RACE 3!@beingsalmankhan."
 


Of course, Instagram users were not going to give away the opportunity to correct troll the Rocky star. "That's a very good but He's not a Salman Khan," read one comment and many more similar remarks were posted. But like Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) said in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayege: "bade bade desho me aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai." Some people on the Internet were forgiving. "This is another actor of this movie. Salman Khan's poster is different. But what matters is you shared your wishes for an Indian movie. Thank you," wrote one Instagram user while another added: "Everybody knows this film under Salman Khan production."

On Wednesday, when Salman Khan introduced Bobby Deol's character in Race 3, he called him the 'main man.' Bobby Deol then predicted: "Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi." (It sort of happened):
 
 

Before you leave, this is Salman Khan's character poster from Race 3:
 

Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor. The Remo D'Souza-directed film will hit the screens on Eid.

salman khansylvester stallonerace 3

