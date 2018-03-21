Salman Khan Interrupts Race 3 Intros To Bring You This Sylvester Stallone Post

Highlights
- Salman posted a video of Sylvester Stallone amid Race 3 promotions
- In 2015, Salman Khan had tweeted: "Aapke hero ka hero Sylvester Stallone"
- Sylvester Stallone was humbled by Salman Khan's post
Creed 2 is a sequel to the Rambo film series and stars Sylvester Stallone and Michael B Jordan. Creed was released in 2015.
Here's what Salman Khan posted on Instagram:
For those who aren't aware of Salman and Sylvester's history; Salman Khan is a huge Sylvester fan, like all of us. Both the stars mutually admire each other and their 2015's Twitter exchange stands as a proof to it. Back then, Salman Khan had complimented Mr Stallone for his modesty, fitness and directorial skills. The Dabangg star posted back-to-back tweets suggesting that Sylvester Stallone is one Hollywood star, who must be followed on social media and perhaps in real life as well. "Agar kisi ko follow karna hai? Bahar ka... inko follow karo @TheSlyStallone Aapke hero ka hero Sylvester Stallone." His follow up tweet read, "@TheSlyStallone Isse beheter body, director, writer, insaan koi nahi hai. I've always followed him in life but my fault not on social media."
The 71-year-old was humbled by Salman Khan's gesture and responded, "Salman, I am very impressed with your many devoted fans. To make a great action film successful takes many great fans who support you, Sly." He even suggested that the two actors must collaborate for an 'action film.' His tweet read, "Would like to thank the super talented Indian superstar Salman Khan, the compliment he tweeted! We should do an action film together!"
The Rambo even suggested a project for them. "Maybe the new Expendables," Mr Stallone wrote in his tweet.
See their tweet exchange.
Agar kisi ko follow karna hai? Bahar ka... inko follow karo @TheSlyStallone— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 21, 2015
Aapke Hero ka hero
Sylvester Stallone
@TheSlyStallone Isse beheter body, director, writer, insaan koi nahi hai. I've always followed him in life but my fault not on socialmedia— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 21, 2015
Salman, I am very impressed with your many devoted fans. To make a great Action film Sucessful takes MANY great fans who support you, Sly— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) May 22, 2015
Would like to thank the super talented Indian superstar SALMAN KHAN the Compliment he Tweeted! We should do an ACTION FILM together!— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) May 22, 2015
Mabye the New EXPENDABLES— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) May 22, 2015
Race 3 arrives this Eid.