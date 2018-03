Salman Khan Interrupts Race 3 Intros To Bring You This Sylvester Stallone Post

Highlights Salman posted a video of Sylvester Stallone amid Race 3 promotions In 2015, Salman Khan had tweeted: "Aapke hero ka hero Sylvester Stallone" Sylvester Stallone was humbled by Salman Khan's post

Agar kisi ko follow karna hai? Bahar ka... inko follow karo @TheSlyStallone

Aapke Hero ka hero

Sylvester Stallone — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 21, 2015

@TheSlyStallone Isse beheter body, director, writer, insaan koi nahi hai. I've always followed him in life but my fault not on socialmedia — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 21, 2015

Salman, I am very impressed with your many devoted fans. To make a great Action film Sucessful takes MANY great fans who support you, Sly — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) May 22, 2015

Would like to thank the super talented Indian superstar SALMAN KHAN the Compliment he Tweeted! We should do an ACTION FILM together! — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) May 22, 2015

Mabye the New EXPENDABLES — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) May 22, 2015

Salman Khan's latest Instagram post, a video of his 'hero' Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone, has been breaking the internet. Salman, who is currently busy introducing the Race 3 family , dropped this post and captioned it, "While I introduce thefamily this week, this is something all of you should know." In the video, Sylvester Stallone is seen standing against the backdrop of his own portrait painting as he unveil the details about his forthcoming film. Salman Khan's fans on social media are going crazy speculating that thestar might be the surprise element in his upcoming film. "If Sylvester Stallone is in the, oh my God it'll be an amazing movie" and "Sylvester and Michael B Jordan...in..... Please tell me you're not kidding," read two of the several comments posted on Salman Khan's post.is a sequel to thefilm series and stars Sylvester Stallone and Michael B Jordan.was released in 2015.Here's what Salman Khan posted on Instagram:For those who aren't aware of Salman and Sylvester's history; Salman Khan is a huge Sylvester fan, like all of us. Both the stars mutually admire each other and their 2015's Twitter exchange stands as a proof to it. Back then, Salman Khan had complimented Mr Stallone for his modesty, fitness and directorial skills. Thestar posted back-to-back tweets suggesting that Sylvester Stallone is one Hollywood star, who must be followed on social media and perhaps in real life as well. "follow@TheSlyStalloneSylvester Stallone." His follow up tweet read, "@TheSlyStallonebody, director, writer,. I've always followed him in life but my fault not on social media."The 71-year-old was humbled by Salman Khan's gesture and responded, "Salman, I am very impressed with your many devoted fans. To make a great action film successful takes many great fans who support you, Sly." He even suggested that the two actors must collaborate for an 'action film.' His tweet read, "Would like to thank the super talented Indian superstar Salman Khan, the compliment he tweeted! We should do an action film together!"Theeven suggested a project for them. "Maybe the new Expendables," Mr Stallone wrote in his tweet.See their tweet exchange. Salman Khan, who is currently in Abu Dhabi with the rest of theteam, has introduced three members of the film's family, as of yet, including himself - Sikander. The other two characters are Jessica (played by Jacqueline Fernandez) and Yash (played by Bobby Deol.)arrives this Eid.