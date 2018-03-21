Race 3: Salman Khan's Reaction To Anil Kapoor And Bobby Deol's Bromance Is All Of Us

Highlights
- Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol's bromance video is breaking the internet
- Race 3 would be Salman and Jacqueline's second film after Kick
- The film is scheduled to release this EID
Take a look at the video, which was posted on Instagram.
Here's another video:
Here are some of pictures of the Race 3 team that are going viral on social media.
As of now, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's first look from the film have been unveiled. Salman introduced himself as Sikander on Instagram and wrote, "Is hafte milata hoon Race 3 ki family se ... mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish." Later, he also unveiled Jacqueline's look and captioned it, "Jessica: Raw power." Salman and Jacqueline have previously worked together in Sajid Nadiadwala's directorial debut Kick.
Here's what Salman Khan had posted:
Race 3 arrives this Eid.