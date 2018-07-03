Rabindranath Tagore's Visva-Bharati To Come To Kolkata, Courtesy Producer Priyanka Chopra: Report

Priyanka Chopra is producing a film on a chapter from Tagore's life

Priyanka Chopra's production firm Purple Pebble Pictures has a list of upcoming films, which includes the much talked-about Nalini - a bilingual project, which will be based on a lesser-known chapter from Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's life. Nalini will be directed by Ujjwal Chatterjee, who had previously procured the rights to shoot inside the campus of Visva-Bharati University, which was founded by Tagore in Shantiniketan (a city near Bolpur in the Birbhum district of West Bengal) in 1921. But now, mid-day reports, the permission to shoot on campus has been withdrawn and subsequently, the director has planned to recreate the campus in a Kolkata studio. "Old pictures of the university are being collated. A similar set will be recreated at a Kolkata studio, with the help of these photos," mid-day quoted a source as saying. The campus of Visva-Bharati University is located some 160 kilometre north of Kolkata.



Three months has reportedly been assigned for the Visva-Bharati set to be made in Kolkata and meanwhile, the cast will begin shooting already. "The set will take three months to be made. In the meantime, the team will kick off the film's shoot, with the scenes set in the university being scheduled for the last leg," the source told mid-day. However, Mr Chatterjee is trying to regain permission to shoot inside the campus, the source revealed: "The director has approached the HRD Ministry to still explore opportunities of filming there.



While very few details about Nalini are available, it is reported that either of Bengali actors Jisshu Sengupta or Shaheb Chatterjee will feature as Tagore in the movie, which will be made in Bengali and Marathi.



