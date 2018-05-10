Raazi Preview: Alia Bhatt's Film Scores A Perfect 10 From Bollywood. Here's What It Is About

RaaziPreview: It's almost D-day for Alia Bhatt who is all set to present her new film

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 10, 2018 20:24 IST
Alia Bhatt in Raazi (Image courtesy: YouTube )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Raazi is a story of an Indian spy, played by Alia
  2. Vicky Kaushal stars as a Pakistani army officer
  3. "It's simply superb," tweeted Taapsee Pannu
It's almost D-day for Alia Bhatt who is all set to present her new film Raazi tomorrow. Raazi is a story of an Indian spy (Alia), who gets married to a Pakistani army officer (Vicky Kaushal). Alia Bhatt is the perfect daughter, wife and also a spy for whom there is nothing more important than her country. "Watan ke aage kuch nahi, khud bhi nahi," she says in the trailer. Bollywood has already given a perfect 10 to Alia and the film. Alia hosted a couple of screenings of her film for the celebs. "It's simply superb! Please open the flood gates at the box office for this one! Rarely a film meets expectations and this is bang on!" tweeted Taapsee Pannu.
 

"Had the pleasure of watching Raazi last night. Enjoyed every moment of it. Taught, edge-of-your-seat and relentless! Alia is... simply put, gifted! Such talent and maturity is wonderful to watch. My brother, Vicky Kaushal, restrained, dignified and honest and earnest. Bravo," wrote Abhishek Bachchan.
 

Read Raazi celeb review here.
 
 
 
 

Alia plays Sehmat in the film, also starring her mother Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat. "I think in Raazi, audience will see me in completely different avatar at least that is my wish because Raazi as a film is very different," Alia had said.

Comments


Alia recently shared her experience of filming Raazi and told NDTV, "A film like this does affect you. Technically, we are living with that story for 48 days, shooting nine scenes a day that's 14 hours a day. I don't have time even to read a book - all you are doing is sleeping and acting." Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat.
 

