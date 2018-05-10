Raazi Preview: Alia Bhatt's Film Scores A Perfect 10 From Bollywood. Here's What It Is About

Highlights
- Raazi is a story of an Indian spy, played by Alia
- Vicky Kaushal stars as a Pakistani army officer
- "It's simply superb," tweeted Taapsee Pannu
Congratulations @meghnagulzar@karanjohar@vineetjaintimes@aliaa08@vickykaushal09
"Had the pleasure of watching Raazi last night. Enjoyed every moment of it. Taught, edge-of-your-seat and relentless! Alia is... simply put, gifted! Such talent and maturity is wonderful to watch. My brother, Vicky Kaushal, restrained, dignified and honest and earnest. Bravo," wrote Abhishek Bachchan.
Alia plays Sehmat in the film, also starring her mother Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat. "I think in Raazi, audience will see me in completely different avatar at least that is my wish because Raazi as a film is very different," Alia had said.
Alia recently shared her experience of filming Raazi and told NDTV, "A film like this does affect you. Technically, we are living with that story for 48 days, shooting nine scenes a day that's 14 hours a day. I don't have time even to read a book - all you are doing is sleeping and acting." Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat.