Raazi Preview: Alia Bhatt's Film Scores A Perfect 10 From Bollywood. Here's What It Is About

Alia Bhatt in Raazi (Image courtesy: YouTube )

Highlights Raazi is a story of an Indian spy, played by Alia Vicky Kaushal stars as a Pakistani army officer "It's simply superb," tweeted Taapsee Pannu

It's simply SUPERB! Please open the flood gates at the box office for this one ! Rarely a film meets expectations n this is bang on! #Raazi

Congratulations @meghnagulzar@karanjohar@vineetjaintimes@aliaa08@vickykaushal09 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 9, 2018

Had the pleasure of watching Raazi last night. Enjoyed every moment of it. Taught, edge-of-your-seat and relentless! @aliaa08 is...simply put, gifted! Such talent and maturity is wonderful to watch. My brother @vickykaushal09, restrained, dignified and honest and earnest. Bravo. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 10, 2018

This is one of the most powerful, engaging and humane films I've ever seen! Totally in awe of the master story telling @meghnagulzar. And @aliaa08 I've always said you are PRECIOUS and with this film you have raised the bar to ANOTHER level!!! #RaaziOn11May — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 9, 2018

Saw #raazi. It's an outstanding film and @meghnagulzar a master storyteller. Watch it for a great story and amazing performances from @aliaa08@vickykaushal09 and all others. Salutes @JungleePictures@karanjohar — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 10, 2018

Just saw #raazi and I am speechless . @aliaa08 is just phenomenal . Such a difficult role done with so much ease . She is terrific What a film . A must watch !!!!!@karanjohar — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) May 9, 2018

It's almost D-day for Alia Bhatt who is all set to present her new filmtomorrow.is a story of an Indian spy (Alia), who gets married to a Pakistani army officer (Vicky Kaushal ). Alia Bhatt is the perfect daughter, wife and also a spy for whom there is nothing more important than her country. "," she says in the trailer. Bollywood has already given a perfect 10 to Alia and the film. Alia hosted a couple of screenings of her film for the celebs. "It's simply superb! Please open the flood gates at the box office for this one! Rarely a film meets expectations and this is bang on!" tweeted Taapsee Pannu."Had the pleasure of watchinglast night. Enjoyed every moment of it. Taught, edge-of-your-seat and relentless! Alia is... simply put, gifted! Such talent and maturity is wonderful to watch. My brother, Vicky Kaushal, restrained, dignified and honest and earnest. Bravo," wrote Abhishek Bachchan.Readceleb review here.Alia plays Sehmat in the film, also starring her mother Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat. "I think in, audience will see me in completely different avatar at least that is my wish because Raazi as a film is very different," Alia had said.Alia recently shared her experience of filmingand told NDTV, " A film like this does affect you . Technically, we are living with that story for 48 days, shooting nine scenes a day that's 14 hours a day. I don't have time even to read a book - all you are doing is sleeping and acting.", directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on Harinder Sikka's novel