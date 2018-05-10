Raazi Preview: Alia Bhatt's Film Scores A Perfect 10 From Bollywood. Here's What It Is About

Alia Bhatt in Raazi (Image courtesy: YouTube )

Highlights Raazi is a story of an Indian spy, played by Alia Vicky Kaushal stars as a Pakistani army officer "It's simply superb," tweeted Taapsee Pannu

It's simply SUPERB! Please open the flood gates at the box office for this one ! Rarely a film meets expectations n this is bang on! #Raazi

Congratulations @meghnagulzar@karanjohar@vineetjaintimes@aliaa08@vickykaushal09 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 9, 2018

Had the pleasure of watching Raazi last night. Enjoyed every moment of it. Taught, edge-of-your-seat and relentless! @aliaa08 is...simply put, gifted! Such talent and maturity is wonderful to watch. My brother @vickykaushal09, restrained, dignified and honest and earnest. Bravo. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 10, 2018

This is one of the most powerful, engaging and humane films I've ever seen! Totally in awe of the master story telling @meghnagulzar. And @aliaa08 I've always said you are PRECIOUS and with this film you have raised the bar to ANOTHER level!!! #RaaziOn11May — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 9, 2018

This is one of the most powerful, engaging and humane films I've ever seen! Totally in awe of the master story telling @meghnagulzar. And @aliaa08 I've always said you are PRECIOUS and with this film you have raised the bar to ANOTHER level!!! #RaaziOn11May — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 9, 2018

Saw #raazi. It's an outstanding film and @meghnagulzar a master storyteller. Watch it for a great story and amazing performances from @aliaa08@vickykaushal09 and all others. Salutes @JungleePictures@karanjohar — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 10, 2018

Just saw #raazi and I am speechless . @aliaa08 is just phenomenal . Such a difficult role done with so much ease . She is terrific What a film . A must watch !!!!!@karanjohar — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) May 9, 2018