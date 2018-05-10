Raazi Celeb Review: 'Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Are Pitch Perfect'

Highlights
- "Vicky you are just so, so special," wrote Dia Mirza
- Alia, I've always said you are precious," she added
- "It's simply superb!" said Taapsee Pannu
Dia Mirza appears to be a fan of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. This is what she wrote in separate tweets: "Vicky you are just so, so special. Your humanity shines in your performance. Soni Razdan, it was such a treat to watch you play Alia's mother. Your silences spoke volumes. Every cast member in the film is pitch perfect. This is one of the most powerful, engaging and humane films I've ever seen! Totally in awe of the master story telling Meghna Gulzar. And Alia, I've always said you are precious and with this film you have raised the bar to another level!"
Check out the tweets here:
It's simply SUPERB! Please open the flood gates at the box office for this one ! Rarely a film meets expectations n this is bang on! #Raazi— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 9, 2018
Congratulations @meghnagulzar@karanjohar@vineetjaintimes@aliaa08@vickykaushal09
Vicky you are just so so special @vickykaushal09! #JaideepAhlawat your humanity shines in your performance. @Soni_Razdan it was such a treat to watch you play @aliaa08's mother. Your silences spoke volumes. Every cast member in the film is pitch perfect. #Raazihttps://t.co/ME0NbgBG95— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 9, 2018
This is one of the most powerful, engaging and humane films I've ever seen! Totally in awe of the master story telling @meghnagulzar. And @aliaa08 I've always said you are PRECIOUS and with this film you have raised the bar to ANOTHER level!!! #RaaziOn11May— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 9, 2018
Not because I've known her my whole life,but Alia,in her short career span has proved that she will blow your mind & be the bravest actor of her time EVERY SINGLE TIME. Raazi has given me goosebumps & I cant shake it off.— Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) May 9, 2018
Anxiously waiting before the interval of a preview! Director actor love! #raazipic.twitter.com/X6Ko3ynVr8— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 9, 2018
Raazi tracks the story and adventures of Sehmat - an Indian spy who married to a Pakistani army official. In an interview with NDTV, Alia recently shared her experience of filming Raazi and said: "A film like this does affect you. Technically, we are living with that story for 48 days, shooting nine scenes a day that's 14 hours a day. I don't have time even to read a book - all you are doing is sleeping and acting." Raazi is based on a book titled Calling Sehmat, authored by Harinder S. Sikka, and releases tomorrow.