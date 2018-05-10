Raazi Celeb Review: 'Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Are Pitch Perfect'

Bollywood already appears to be a fan of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 10, 2018 14:37 IST
Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Raazi. (Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Vicky you are just so, so special," wrote Dia Mirza
  2. Alia, I've always said you are precious," she added
  3. "It's simply superb!" said Taapsee Pannu
Alia Bhatt's new film Raazi is just round the corner and we can't wait to watch it at the theatres, especially after the terrific reviews from Bollywood celebrities. Team Raazi hosted a special screening of the film on Wednesday evening, which was attended by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Kabir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, of which some of them have posted their reviews on Twitter. "It's simply superb! Please open the flood gates at the box office for this one! Rarely a film meets expectations and this is bang on!" tweeted Taapsee Pannu.

Dia Mirza appears to be a fan of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. This is what she wrote in separate tweets: "Vicky you are just so, so special. Your humanity shines in your performance. Soni Razdan, it was such a treat to watch you play Alia's mother. Your silences spoke volumes. Every cast member in the film is pitch perfect. This is one of the most powerful, engaging and humane films I've ever seen! Totally in awe of the master story telling Meghna Gulzar. And Alia, I've always said you are precious and with this film you have raised the bar to another level!"

Check out the tweets here:
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, the screening of of Raazi, also called for moments like these. Meghna Gulzar directs Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Raazi.
 

Raazi tracks the story and adventures of Sehmat - an Indian spy who married to a Pakistani army official. In an interview with NDTV, Alia recently shared her experience of filming Raazi and said: "A film like this does affect you. Technically, we are living with that story for 48 days, shooting nine scenes a day that's 14 hours a day. I don't have time even to read a book - all you are doing is sleeping and acting." Raazi is based on a book titled Calling Sehmat, authored by Harinder S. Sikka, and releases tomorrow.
 

alia bhatt vicky kaushalraazi

