<i>Chhava</i>: Alia Bhatt Reacts To Vicky Kaushal And Rashmika Mandanna's Movie Trailer

The impressive trailer of Chhava, which features Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, was released on January 22, 2025.

Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna essays the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale.

The trailer has taken the film industry by storm, with its stunning visuals, and impactful storytelling.

It takes us back to the reign of the courageous ruler, whose coronation in 1681, marked the beginning of a legendary reign.

Among the many celebrities who reacted to the hard-hitting trailer, one of them was Alia Bhatt.

She shared the trailer on her Instagram stories, and captioned it, "The trailer is breathtaking. Goosebumps all over. All the best (red heart emoji)."

Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt had earlier shared screen space in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, which was released in theatres, on May 11, 2018. The film was a blockbuster, and their performances received immense appreciation.

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, along with Ranbir Kapoor

Earlier, Katrina Kaif, too, had reacted to the trailer. She had shared it on her Instagram story and mentioned, "Outstanding #DineshVijan. This is just (multiple fire emojis)."

Other than Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also has, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Santosh Juvekar in key roles.

The film is directed by Laxman Utekar, and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The film is set to hit the screens on February 14, 2025.