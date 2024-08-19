Katrina Kaif's Shout Out To Husband Vicky Kaushal's <i>Chhava</i> Teaser: "Glorious"

Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly the biggest cheerleader for her husband, Vicky Kaushal. Just a few hours after the teaser release of Vicky's film Chhava, she reposted it on her Instagram Stories. The video offers a sneak peek into the period drama, set on a battlefield where countless soldiers are ready for combat, riding horses and wielding weapons. We then see Vicky in a never-before-seen avatar, sword in hand, poised to conquer his enemies. He plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the legendary Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In full action mode, Vicky's character scales buildings and fights off multiple opponents single-handedly. Towards the end of the video, he is seen seated on his throne. Sharing the teaser, Katrina wrote, “And it's hereeeeee RAW, BRUTAL, GLORIOUS.”

Vicky Kaushal also uploaded the teaser on Instagram. “Protector of Swarajya. Defender of Dharma. #Chhaava - An epic saga of a courageous warrior! Teaser out now,” he wrote in the caption.

Chhava also features Rashmika Mandanna as Yeshubai Bhosle, the wife of Sambhaji Maharaj. Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta are also a part of the project. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie will be released in cinema halls on December 6. Chhava has been backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bad Newz, which also featured Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Earlier, Katrina Kaif posted a review of the Anand Tiwari directorial on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "And it's hereeee... just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry..... Vicky Kaushal you always amaze me with your ease and the joy you bring on screen. Ammy Virk, just loved you in every scene. Triptii Dimri you are just (star eyed emoji) Congratulations to Amritpal Singh Bindra, Anand Tiwari, Karan Johar." Click here to read in detail.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi.