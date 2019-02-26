R Madhavan Wants To Direct Son Vedaant In A Biopic On Him, If Made

Madhavan with his son Vedaant. (Image courtesy Instagram)

Actor R Madhavan, who is currently busy with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he debuts as a director and also stars in the lead role, says that if a biopic on his life is made, he would want to direct it. Madhavan was speaking on Famously Filmfare - Tamil. But Madhavan directing a biopic on himself is not the best part of the deal. The 48-year-old actor said on the web-based talk show, "I would want to direct my own biopic and want my son (Vedaant) to play my character." Vedaant is all of 13-years-old and he is currently studying in Mumbai.

Madhavan hasn't talked about his son's potential career in films in any interview before. From Madhavan's Instagram updates, it is known that Vedaant is excellent in sports and he has also represented India at an international swim meet where he won a bronze medal.

R Madhavan's work schedule is currently dedicated to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is due to hit the screens in the summers next year. The film is based on the life of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage and arrested. The charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 1996, and the Supreme Court of India declared him "not guilty" in 1998.