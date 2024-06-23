To Madhavan, A LOL Piece Of Advice From His Mother Saroja Ranganathan

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: actormaddy)

R Madhavan's mother, Saroja Ranganathan, shared her first Instagram post on Saturday (June 22). Naturally, it was dedicated to her superstar son. Saroja Ranganathan shared pictures with a “clean-shaven” R Madhavan In the first frame, the mother-son duo is seen smiling for a selfie. In the next photo, R Madhavan's mother is seated on a sofa chair while he stands right behind her. In her caption, Saroja Ranganathan wrote, “I like my son when he is clean shaven. I had to take a pic today after he shaved to tell him to stop keeping his white beard all the time. Right?”

Reacting to the post, R Madhavan's wife Sarita Birje Madhavan wrote, “Where did you hide this son for so long, Amma ?” and dropped a heart-eyed emoji. Actor Ashwin Kkumar said, “Maddy Maddy oh oh maddy.” TV actress Neha Saxena commented, “Omg this took me back in time. MADDY ERA IS EVERGREEN FOREVER.” Actress Shwetha Shekar chimed in, saying, “Someone just dropped 15 years.” Rohit Bose Roy posted, “Hahahahahaha I agree !” Neil Nitin Mukesh complimented R Madhavan by writing, “Looking faabbb.”

Just like his mother, Saroja Ranganathan, R Madhavan never misses a chance to celebrate her. Last year, when he won the Best Feature Film award at the 69th National Film Awards for his directorial venture Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, he dedicated his victory to his mother, who was also celebrating her birthday that day. He also expressed his gratitude towards his father and acknowledged former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, on whose life the film is based. Sharing a picture with his mother on his Instagram Stories, R Madhavan wrote, “Posting a picture with his mother on his Instagram stories, the actor wrote, "Wish you the happiest birthday Amma. All yours, Appa's and Nambi Sir's blessings.” Click here to read in detail.

On the work front, R Madhavan was last seen in Shaitaan, alongside Ajay Devgn and Jyotika. Up next, he is expected to appear in several projects including Amriki Pandit, Adhirshtasaali, Test, Shankara, and De De Pyaar De 2.