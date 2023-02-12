What Madhavan Wrote After Son Vedaant And Team's Big Win At Khelo India Youth Games

R Madhavan shared this image. (courtesy: actormaddy)

R Madhavan is on cloud nine. After all, his son Vedaant Madhavan has won big at Khelo India 2023. Vedaant, who represented Team Maharashtra, won five gold medals (100m, 200m and 150m) and two silver medals (400m and 800m) at the tournament. Sharing a bunch of pictures on Instagram, R Madhavan wrote, “Congratulations team Maharashtra for the two trophies. One for the boys team Maharashtra in swimming and 2nd the overall Championship Trophy for Maharashtra in the entire khelo games. Blown by and very grateful and humbled by the performances and achievements of Apeksha Fernandes( 6 golds, 1 silver, PB and records) and Vedaant Madhavan (5 golds and 2 silver). Thank you Aqua Nation and Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts and Govt of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji and Anurag Thakur Ji . So happy and Proud.”

R Madhavan's friends and industry colleagues have congratulated the actor in the comments section. Actress Shamita Shetty wrote, “Woohoo congratulations.” Aahana S Kumra wrote, “Amaze” and added rising hands emojis. Actress Shilpa Shirodkar also wrote a congratulations note in the comments section.

R Madhavan has also shared a special post for his son Vedaant. Along with a set of pictures featuring Vedaant and his medals, the actor wrote, “With God's grace -Gold in 100m, 200m and 1500m and silver in 400m and 800m.”

R Madhavan has been Vedaant's biggest cheerleader. The actor never misses a chance to celebrate his achievements. When Vedaant won the gold medal at the Danish Open, the actor wrote, “Gold…With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning street continues. Today, it's a GOLD IN 800m for Vedaant Madhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you, coach Pradeep sir and the entire team.”

R Madhavan was last seen in Rocketry, which was written and directed by the actor himself.