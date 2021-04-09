Question From Shahid Kapoor: Why Does Someone As Pretty As Mira Rajput Need A Cleanse?

Mira Rajput shared this image. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor is pure husband goals. The actor's comment on his wife Mira Rajput's latest update is proof of this. In an Instagram video, Mira, on Thursday, said that she is going to practise "modern-day fasting for a seasonal cleanse". Mira explained that she is choosing it for its health benefits and detox quality. Asking her followers to join in, she said that the nine-day detox would help everyone be "healthier, glowing and fitter." While fans were impressed with Mira's endeavour, it was Shahid's comment that won everyone over. He wrote, "Why would someone that pretty even need a cleanse?" followed by heart emojis.

This is not the first time the couple had us smiling with their romantic gestures on social media. On the occasion of Holi, Mira shared a video compilation of some goofy pictures of the couple celebrating the festival. Along with the clip, Mira wrote, "Happy Holi! This time I got the real SK," followed by a bunch of heart emojis.

Take a look at some of the adorable pictures that the two have shared in the past.

Also, you cannot miss this super cute clip that Shahid posted last year. It features a seemingly disinterested Mira ignoring Shahid's attempts at flirting.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015. The couple have two children, Misha and Zain.

Mira is popular on Instagram with over 2.5 million followers. Her skincare videos are a fan favourite. Shahid, meanwhile, was last seen in the superhit film Kabir Singh. His next project is the sports drama Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name.