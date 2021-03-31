Mira Rajput's Caption For This Pic Is Awesome, Just Like Her

Mira Rajput shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor )

Highlights Mira Rajput shared a selfie on Wednesday

She can be seen wearing a black and white outfit in the photo

She accessorized her outfit with a chunky gold neck ornament

What's in a name, you ask? Mira Kapoor can show you how to make the fullest of it. Shahid Kapoor's wife did not waste much time thinking about a caption for the next post and simply wrote her name instead. To define Mira's sun-kissed selfie, there is only one word - glamorous. She wore a black and white outfit that was accessorized with a chunky gold neck ornament. Mira ditched the heavy eye makeup and went ahead with a dash of bold brown lip colour.

The mother of two recently shared how the Kapoor family celebrated Holi. In the collage, Shahid and Mira are seen cuddling and are smeared with colours. However, kids Misha and Zain were missing from the frame. She cheekily added to it, "This time, I got the real SK."

And then, Mira showcased her culinary skills by preparing gulkand with the "desi gulab" from their home-grown garden. She shared the video and declared that it was easier than expected. Mira added a note to it highlighting the benefits. "Gulkand is a traditional sun-cooked Rose Jam that is known for its cooling and Pitta-pacifying properties. A spoon of Gulkand in water or milk after lunch and dinner will keep the stomach cool and prevent common Pitta ailments like acidity, heartburn and migraine. And with the heat setting in, this can help almost everyone," she wrote.

Now, let's talk about how Mira prepares 'chai'. Well, it's simple, by just using 'milk and sugar.' The 26-year-old updated her Insta fam by sharing a snap featuring herself with a mug of tea. "That's how I like my chai #refillrepeat."

Isn't she cool?