Holi 2021: How Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput And Other Star Couples Celebrated This Year

For Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Holi 2021 was about celebrating their love while staying at home. Shahid's Holi-special post with his wife Mira is proof of it and will make all the couples fall in love again. The Kabir Singh actor shared a boomerang video of the Holi celebration with his wife Mira on Instagram. In the pictures, Shahid can be seen giving a peck on Mira's cheeks as she flashes her beautiful smile. Both Shahid and Mira have gulaal strokes on their faces.

Shahid wished his fans a "Happy Holi". See his post here:

Wait, we have got a whole list of couple-edition Holi posts for you.

Riteish Deshmukh also posted a video on the occasion. In the clip, the actor can be seen celebrating the festival with his family at home. The clip also features his wife Genelia D'Souza along with their kids Riaan and Rahyl. The Deshmukh family is twinning in lemon yellow outfits on the occasion.

In the video, Riteish, Genelia, Riaan and Rahyl can be heard wishing a "Happy Holi" to netizens. Riteish's Instagram post has Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's connection. The clip features the song Balam Pichkari from Ranbir and Deepika's film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) in the backdrop.

For Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, Holi was all about "playing with organic colours". Richa posted a video with her boyfriend Ali Fazal and wrote, "Happy Holi. Play with organic colours. Be safe. Corona is not over yet ! May your life be colourful this year."

Actress Sonali Bendre celebrated Holi with her husband Goldie Behl at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic and shared a few pictures on Instagram. She wrote, "Celebrating the spirit of Holi this year in my small bubble...Hope you all are home and safe too! #HappyHoli."

We can't ignore pictures of Arjun Rampal celebrating Holi with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik. And you shouldn't ignore them too. Arjun wished his Instafam a "Happy Holi" and wrote, "Aap sabhi ko Holi ki shubhkaamnaayein...."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's Holi celebration went like this. See Neha's post here:

Kajal Aggarwal, who recently married Gautam Kichlu, posted a picture with him on Instagram. She wrote, "May this Holi bring you and your family lots of love, joy, positivity and good health. #stayhome #staysafe #happyholi."

Speaking of Holi 2021, many celebrities opted to celebrate the festival at their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic this year. How are you celebrating?